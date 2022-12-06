‘Wildlights for Wildlife’ Debuts New ZooLights Experience
The Event: Wildlights for Wildlife
The Cause: Phoenix Zoo
Event Date: November 6, 2022
Location: Phoenix Zoo
Presenting Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers
Dollars Raised: $100,000
Notable Moments: Supporters enjoyed a festive and exciting tour of the Phoenix Zoo from the comfort of their own cars! The adventure featured food trucks, live animal interactions, entertainment and an exclusive preview of the brand new ZooLights light show on the lake and several areas.
Photos courtesy of Phoenix Zoo
