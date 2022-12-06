Visit Walt Danley (billboard)

Dec. 6, 2022

‘Wildlights for Wildlife’ Debuts New ZooLights Experience

Drew Foster and his daughter Ella

The Event: Wildlights for Wildlife

The Cause: Phoenix Zoo

Event Date: November 6, 2022

Location: Phoenix Zoo

Presenting Sponsor: Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars Raised: $100,000

Notable Moments: Supporters enjoyed a festive and exciting tour of the Phoenix Zoo from the comfort of their own cars! The adventure featured food trucks, live animal interactions, entertainment and an exclusive preview of the brand new ZooLights light show on the lake and several areas. 

Photos courtesy of Phoenix Zoo

Santa, JoEllen Doornbos, Mrs. Clause & their elves
Jennifer Flowers & Edward Walton
Entertainment was around every corner!
President & CEO Bert Castro & Janice Castro
Fun with a Toyota Highlander, known around the Zoo as the “rhilander”
The Scene!

