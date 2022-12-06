‘Wildlights for Wildlife’ Debuts New ZooLights Experience

Notable Moments: Supporters enjoyed a festive and exciting tour of the Phoenix Zoo from the comfort of their own cars! The adventure featured food trucks, live animal interactions, entertainment and an exclusive preview of the brand new ZooLights light show on the lake and several areas.

About Frontdoors Media Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.