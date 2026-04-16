| April 16, 2026

The Stacy Fuson Foundation Hosts 6th Annual “Celebrity Poker Tournament”

BY Frontdoors Media

Amy Armstrong , Stacy Fuson & Kristen Gowen-Macdonald

The Stacy Fuson Foundation hosted its 6th annual “Celebrity Poker Tournament” on March 7th at the Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center. The event brought focus to the efforts and goals of the Foundation, as well as Ability360 and The One Step Closer Foundation.

Chair: Stacy Fuson

Presenting Sponsors: Michels Corporation, Steak44, Estate Watch and Jewelry, Kiita Foundation, Talking Stick, Steven R. Michels Charitable Foundation & Sevpro

Honoree: Amy Armstrong

Dollars Raised: > $105,000

Notable Moments: The tournament saw several celebrity appearances, including actor RJ Mitte, known for his role in “Breaking Bad,” as well as “Rick and Morty” artist David Roman. Pat Armstrong was the tournament’s first-place winner. The proceeds from the record-breaking fundraising total of over $105,000 will benefit adaptive sports and recreation programs at Ability360. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will benefit The One Step Closer Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of those with cerebral palsy and various disabilities.

Photos courtesy of The Stacy Fuson Foundation

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