| April 16, 2026

Jones-Gordon School Hosts Second Biennial “Legacy Gala”

BY Frontdoors Media

David & Dana Herzberg

The Jones-Gordon School hosted its Legacy Gala on March 6th at the Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley. The event featured both a live and silent auction, as well as a presentation from Orlando Jones.

Presenting Sponsors: LIO Insurance, KOR Technik, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, Maguire Foundation

Dollars Raised: > $600K

Entertainment: Keynote speaker Orlando Jones

Notable Moments: With this event being the Jones-Gordon School’s second-ever gala, the night was one of breaking old records and setting new ones. This year’s Legacy Gala boasted a record number in participation and funds raised. Actor Orlando Jones, known for his roles in shows like “American Gods” and “Abbott Elementary,” was the presenter for the evening, speaking about his own experiences with “learning differences, perseverance, and redefining intelligence.” His message aligned with the school’s mission to empower students with ADHD, dyslexia and related learning differences. The Gala is the school’s largest fundraiser, and funds from the evening will contribute to the goal of transforming education for students with learning differences and building a vision for their future.

Photos courtesy of The Jones-Gordon School.

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