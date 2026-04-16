Coding a New Legacy

BY Frontdoors Media

Future Stars founder Shereka Jackson joined Larry Fitzgerald and students at the ‘Beyond the Finish Line’ STEM education event at Phoenix Raceway.

Origin

Founded in 2008, Future Stars, Inc. was born on the basketball court. While coaching high school girls, Shereka Jackson — a Phoenix native and IT professional — noticed a disconnect between classroom learning and true college readiness, particularly in STEM. She launched the nonprofit with a mission as simple as it is profound: to ensure every child has the opportunity to shine. “We believe every child is a star,” Jackson said. “We want to make sure they have opportunity.”

Best Known For

The organization is a staple in the community thanks to its Hands-On STEM Program and Fair in South Phoenix. Most recently, the 10th-anniversary event hosted over 450 attendees, during which 100 students walked away with iPads and hundreds more enjoyed community-building over local food trucks.

Shereka Jackson

Leadership

Shereka Jackson, Founder and executive director

Most Surprising Thing About the Organization

What truly sets Future Stars apart is its leadership. Founded and led by a Black woman who is both a local native and a tech industry veteran, the organization possesses a deep-rooted cultural competency. This allows Jackson to meet families where they are, ensuring that programming is not just accessible, but relevant. “It reassures families that we understand and support them,” Jackson said.

Program Highlights

Future Stars boasts a robust portfolio of initiatives, including Coding Stars, Title 1 Tech, and College and Career Coaching. “I am especially proud of our programs because they were all created for a need at the moment and have grown into their own power,” Jackson said. To date, their Title 1 Tech Program has provided over 1,500 laptops, desktops and hotspots to students in need. This summer, they are set to launch a new Hardware Program, aimed at teaching students the physical side of technology.









Recent Challenges

Growth brings its own set of hurdles. As the organization expands, the primary challenge has been securing a dedicated home base to eliminate the logistical constraints of borrowed spaces. Moving from a mobile model to a brick-and-mortar facility introduced new overhead costs, shifting the fundraising focus toward capacity building and sustainable infrastructure.

Future

The future looks bright with the opening of The Inspiration Space on Thomas Road. This new dedicated facility, which celebrated its grand opening in January, serves as a hub for innovation and collaboration. With this facility, Future Stars is scaling its 3D printing workshops and hardware training, turning the space into a launchpad for young adults entering careers in technology and IT.

To learn more, visit futurestarsaz.org.