‘Wig Out’ Gala Honors Heroes, Raises Funds for Local Breast Cancer Programs

The Event: Wig Out: Who’s Your Hero?

The Cause: Check for a Lump

Event Date: April 8, 2022

Location: Phoenix Art Museum

Presenting Sponsors: Prestige Cleaners, Sonora Quest Laboratories, Pfizer, Cigna & Arizona Center for Reconstructive Breast Surgery

Honorees: Judy Pearson – Warrior with Hope, Brandon Lee of Art of Our Soul & Clients Berklee Leary & Zethina Haehl

Dollars Raised: $95,000

Auctioneer: Bobby D Ehlert

Notable Moments: The annual Check for a Lump ‘Wig Out’ gala was once again filled with wigged characters celebrating breast cancer warriors and survivors. The “Hero” themed event highlighted the real-life superheroes present and all funds raised will provide free breast health education, mammograms, wigs and support to women in Arizona.

Photos courtesy of Leland Photography

The Frye Family, Owners of Prestige Cleaners

Amy Coblentz, Wendy Farrell, JoAnn Holland & Heather Rausch

The V.I.P Mortgage Team

Erin Alstad, Teresa Yost, Holly Rose & Kate Kunberger

The Cigna Healthcare Hero Team

The Justice League of Arizona with Carrie Kunberger & Kate Kunberger

Lisa Conti, Sheryl Campanella & Nancy Mata Patsy Lowry

Dr. Linda Greer dressed as Mirabel from Encanto