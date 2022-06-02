‘Wig Out’ Gala Honors Heroes, Raises Funds for Local Breast Cancer Programs
The Event: Wig Out: Who’s Your Hero?
The Cause: Check for a Lump
Event Date: April 8, 2022
Location: Phoenix Art Museum
Presenting Sponsors: Prestige Cleaners, Sonora Quest Laboratories, Pfizer, Cigna & Arizona Center for Reconstructive Breast Surgery
Honorees: Judy Pearson – Warrior with Hope, Brandon Lee of Art of Our Soul & Clients Berklee Leary & Zethina Haehl
Dollars Raised: $95,000
Auctioneer: Bobby D Ehlert
Notable Moments: The annual Check for a Lump ‘Wig Out’ gala was once again filled with wigged characters celebrating breast cancer warriors and survivors. The “Hero” themed event highlighted the real-life superheroes present and all funds raised will provide free breast health education, mammograms, wigs and support to women in Arizona.
Photos courtesy of Leland Photography