Visit Cre8tive

April 12, 2023

Walter Hive Garners ‘Big Buzz’ at Fundraiser

Co-Founder Mary Strawn with Elvis Taska

The Event: The Big Buzz 2023

The Cause: The Walter Hive

Event Date: March 24, 2023

Location: The Walter Dome

Sponsors: Alerus | Tito’s Handmade Vodka | Brown-Forman | Venue Projects

Music: DJ Sean Watson & harpist Adrienne Knauer

Emcee: Forbes Shannon

Notable Moments: Performance artists and jugglers set the vibe while a food truck provided late-night snacks at this spectacular night of music, craft cocktails and art workshops. Guests toured the sprawling facility, enjoyed a special exhibit from artist Heidi Dauphin and learned about this innovative nonprofit that inspires resilience and empowers the community through art and technology. Live music kept the night pumping as guests stopped at multiple craft cocktail bars, watched live art demonstrations and participated in mini art workshops scattered throughout the space. The evening buzzed with generosity as the fundraiser raised a record-breaking amount for the nonprofit arm of Walter Projects.

Rae Kell & Kathy Williams
Adrienne Knauer & DJ Sean Watson
Forbes Shannon
Mary Strawn with Co-Founder & Executive Director Kirk Strawn
The Giving Tree
The Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail booth
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit White House (billboard)

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Movers, Shakers and Impact Makers

Cover Story: Movers, Shakers and Impact Makers

Creating Culture: Art in the Shadows

Creating Culture: Art in the Shadows

A Second Chance at Helpings Café

A Second Chance at Helpings Café

Next Doors: Forging New Paths

Next Doors: Forging New Paths

Back to Top