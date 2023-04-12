Walter Hive Garners ‘Big Buzz’ at Fundraiser

The Event: The Big Buzz 2023

The Cause: The Walter Hive

Event Date: March 24, 2023

Location: The Walter Dome

Sponsors: Alerus | Tito’s Handmade Vodka | Brown-Forman | Venue Projects

Music: DJ Sean Watson & harpist Adrienne Knauer

Emcee: Forbes Shannon

Notable Moments: Performance artists and jugglers set the vibe while a food truck provided late-night snacks at this spectacular night of music, craft cocktails and art workshops. Guests toured the sprawling facility, enjoyed a special exhibit from artist Heidi Dauphin and learned about this innovative nonprofit that inspires resilience and empowers the community through art and technology. Live music kept the night pumping as guests stopped at multiple craft cocktail bars, watched live art demonstrations and participated in mini art workshops scattered throughout the space. The evening buzzed with generosity as the fundraiser raised a record-breaking amount for the nonprofit arm of Walter Projects.

Rae Kell & Kathy Williams

Adrienne Knauer & DJ Sean Watson

Forbes Shannon

Mary Strawn with Co-Founder & Executive Director Kirk Strawn

The Giving Tree

The Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail booth