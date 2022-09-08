VYTal Affair Honors Sara Dial, Valley Toyota Dealers in Whimsical ‘Suessical’ Fashion

The Event: 2022 VYTal Affair

The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre

Event Date: August 20, 2022

Location: Herberger Theater Center

Event Chair: Risa Kostis

Honorees: Sara Dial (Individual) & Valley Toyota Dealers (Organization)

Leading Sponsors: Clairvoyant, Capital Group & Sanderson Lincoln

Entertainment: The Cast of Suessical performed several scenes throughout the evening

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneers: Jaden Roesch (as the Cat in the Hat), Bobb Cooper, Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson

Restaurant & Beverage Partners: Aioli Gourmet Burger, BKD’s Backyard Joint, Chompie’s, Cibo, The Farish House, Hava Java, Melting Pot, Rollover Doughnuts, Someburros, Volanti, Action Wine & Spirits, Crescent Crown Distributing & Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Notable Moments: The VYTal Affair was back in person after a two-“year virtual event, showcasing the incredible talents of the Valley Youth Theatre cast of Suessical. Guests were treated to a showcase of bites from local restaurants throughout the Herberger Theater Center while bidding on the silent auction before being led into the main stage to enjoy several musical numbers from “Suessical” in between the event program. The evening was capped off with dessert stations and an emotional toast by Bobb Cooper, Producing Artistic Director.

Photos courtesy of XPOSED CAPTURE

Gary Jackson, Karol Cooper & Oscar-De-las-salas

Laura Stover & Mark Fearey

Jay & Hope Ozer

Bobb Cooper & Gidget with Hans Hoinaes

The Valley Youth Theatre Board

Honoree Sara Dial

The cast of Suessical helped cheer on the live ask

Warren Whitney