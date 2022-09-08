Visit Molina billboard

Sept. 8, 2022

VYTal Affair Honors Sara Dial, Valley Toyota Dealers in Whimsical ‘Suessical’ Fashion

Carly Gilleland, Risa Kostis, Tracy Battaglia & Whitney Rammer

The Event: 2022 VYTal Affair

The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre

Event Date: August 20, 2022

Location: Herberger Theater Center

Event Chair: Risa Kostis

Honorees: Sara Dial (Individual) & Valley Toyota Dealers (Organization) 

Leading Sponsors: Clairvoyant, Capital Group & Sanderson Lincoln

Entertainment: The Cast of Suessical performed several scenes throughout the evening

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneers: Jaden Roesch (as the Cat in the Hat), Bobb Cooper, Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson

Restaurant & Beverage Partners: Aioli Gourmet Burger, BKD’s Backyard Joint, Chompie’s, Cibo, The Farish House, Hava Java, Melting Pot, Rollover Doughnuts, Someburros, Volanti, Action Wine & Spirits, Crescent Crown Distributing & Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 

Notable Moments: The VYTal Affair was back in person after a two-“year virtual event, showcasing the incredible talents of the Valley Youth Theatre cast of Suessical. Guests were treated to a showcase of bites from local restaurants throughout the Herberger Theater Center while bidding on the silent auction before being led into the main stage to enjoy several musical numbers from “Suessical” in between the event program. The evening was capped off with dessert stations and an emotional toast by Bobb Cooper, Producing Artistic Director.

Photos courtesy of XPOSED CAPTURE

Gary Jackson, Karol Cooper & Oscar-De-las-salas
Laura Stover & Mark Fearey
Jay & Hope Ozer
Bobb Cooper & Gidget with Hans Hoinaes
The Valley Youth Theatre Board
Honoree Sara Dial 
The cast of Suessical helped cheer on the live ask
Warren Whitney
Whimsical Decor!
Beautiful Bites!

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Event Photos
Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Tasty Bites and Creative Cocktails at The Womack

Tasty Bites and Creative Cocktails at The Womack

Office Doors: A Day with Emily Early, PhD

Office Doors: A Day with Emily Early, PhD

A 2nd Act: On Point

A 2nd Act: On Point

Charity Spotlight: Stretching the Bounds of Imagination

Charity Spotlight: Stretching the Bounds of Imagination

Back to Top