VYTal Affair Honors Sara Dial, Valley Toyota Dealers in Whimsical ‘Suessical’ Fashion
The Event: 2022 VYTal Affair
The Cause: Valley Youth Theatre
Event Date: August 20, 2022
Location: Herberger Theater Center
Event Chair: Risa Kostis
Honorees: Sara Dial (Individual) & Valley Toyota Dealers (Organization)
Leading Sponsors: Clairvoyant, Capital Group & Sanderson Lincoln
Entertainment: The Cast of Suessical performed several scenes throughout the evening
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneers: Jaden Roesch (as the Cat in the Hat), Bobb Cooper, Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson
Restaurant & Beverage Partners: Aioli Gourmet Burger, BKD’s Backyard Joint, Chompie’s, Cibo, The Farish House, Hava Java, Melting Pot, Rollover Doughnuts, Someburros, Volanti, Action Wine & Spirits, Crescent Crown Distributing & Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Notable Moments: The VYTal Affair was back in person after a two-“year virtual event, showcasing the incredible talents of the Valley Youth Theatre cast of Suessical. Guests were treated to a showcase of bites from local restaurants throughout the Herberger Theater Center while bidding on the silent auction before being led into the main stage to enjoy several musical numbers from “Suessical” in between the event program. The evening was capped off with dessert stations and an emotional toast by Bobb Cooper, Producing Artistic Director.
Photos courtesy of XPOSED CAPTURE