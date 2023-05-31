Visit Molina billboard

May 31, 2023

Vibrant ‘Ovation Gala’ Benefits Rosie’s House

Gala Chair Christina Chambers with Adriana & Daniel Garcia

The Event: A Night of Stars: 2023 Ovation Gala

The Cause: Rosie’s House

Event Date: May 6, 2023

Location: The Camby

Event Chair: Christina Chambers

Title Sponsor: Molina Fine Jewelers 

Dollars Raised: $250,000

Student Performances: Rosie’s House Teen Choir | Matthew Cox, piano | Liantsoa Andriananjason, digital music | Omarali Fuertebances, piano | Jade Arriaga, violin | Theresa Estrada & Laisha Mendoza, voice

Emcee: Kristy Siefkin

Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton

Notable Moments: Sunset cocktail hour kicked off the beautiful evening, followed by a spirited live auction after guests were seated for the dinner and program. The true highlights were the incredible and touching performances throughout the night by Rosie’s House students. The audience was captivated – and some, brought to tears – by vocalists Theresa Estrada and Laisha Mendoza, who sang “Flight” by Craig Carnelia to close out the program. FLINT by Baltaire hosted the afterparty where attendees were treated to drinks, music and dancing. 

Photos Courtesy of Haute Media

Alan Henoch & Marcia Fine
Jonathan Wayne, Nicky Hedayatzadeh, Hooman Anvar, John Donaldson with Naz & Brian Calabro  
Kristin & Chad McFarland with Phil & Michelle Lake
Nicole L. Simmons, Dr. Christine Wiggs & Melissa Soliz
Patrick Stevens, Carolyn Eynon, Alexis Allen & Marvin Scott
Dorothy Lincoln Smith & Albert Leffler 
Darlene Richert, Gretchen Jewel & Delaney Buck
Mario & Nazblith Aniles with Rosie’s House CEO Becky Bell Ballard & Brian Ballard 
Top: Dick Kennedy, Marc Cavness, Mary Ann Cavness, Nancy Spetzler, Sandy Kennedy, Bob Hood Bottom: Volker Sonntag, Kim Hood, Robert Spetzler, Lynne Sonntag
Jade Arriaga
Rosie’s House Teen Choir
The 2023 Ovation Gala Committee: Alexia Bertsatos, Adriana Garcia, Amber Johnson, Nicky Hedayatzadeh, Christina Chambers, Gretchen Jewel, Nancy Spetzler, Elsa Landeros & Becky Bell Ballard
Rosie’s House students, teachers & staff 

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Key to the Good Life: Summer Lovin’

Key to the Good Life: Summer Lovin’

From the Road: What’s New in the Red Rocks

From the Road: What’s New in the Red Rocks

Kitchen Doors: Fired Up

Kitchen Doors: Fired Up

Creating Culture: The Missing Piece

Creating Culture: The Missing Piece

Back to Top