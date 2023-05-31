Vibrant ‘Ovation Gala’ Benefits Rosie’s House
The Event: A Night of Stars: 2023 Ovation Gala
The Cause: Rosie’s House
Event Date: May 6, 2023
Location: The Camby
Event Chair: Christina Chambers
Title Sponsor: Molina Fine Jewelers
Dollars Raised: $250,000
Student Performances: Rosie’s House Teen Choir | Matthew Cox, piano | Liantsoa Andriananjason, digital music | Omarali Fuertebances, piano | Jade Arriaga, violin | Theresa Estrada & Laisha Mendoza, voice
Emcee: Kristy Siefkin
Auctioneer: Kelee Lee Walton
Notable Moments: Sunset cocktail hour kicked off the beautiful evening, followed by a spirited live auction after guests were seated for the dinner and program. The true highlights were the incredible and touching performances throughout the night by Rosie’s House students. The audience was captivated – and some, brought to tears – by vocalists Theresa Estrada and Laisha Mendoza, who sang “Flight” by Craig Carnelia to close out the program. FLINT by Baltaire hosted the afterparty where attendees were treated to drinks, music and dancing.
Photos Courtesy of Haute Media