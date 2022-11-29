Visit Arizona Community Foundation billboard

Nov. 29, 2022

Veterans Medical Leadership Council Honors Military Heroes

Honorees Arthur Agosta, Wayne Snider, Dale Glendenning, Kiamesha Guy, Sean Stoddard & Lee Huff

The Event: 20th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon

The Cause: Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC)

Event Date: November 10, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Event Chair: George Bliss

Veteran Honoree: Dale Glendenning (World War II / US Army) | Arthur Agosta (Korean War / US Navy) | Wayne Snider (Vietnam War / US Marine Corps) | Kiamesha Guy (Iraq War / US Navy) | Sean Stoddard (Iraq War/US Army National Guard) | Lee Huff (Patriot / Congressman Andy Biggs’ Office)

Keynote Speaker: Major General Patrick Henry Brady

Lead Sponsor: GlobalMed

Entertainment: April Manchester-Miller (National Anthem) & Maia Sharp

Emcee: Mike Broomhead

Notable Moments: This year’s theme was “Proud to be an American,” with keynote speaker, Major Brady, a Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient. The event is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate those who have served in the Armed Forces. This year’s honorees were given recognition for their selflessness and heroism. 

Photos courtesy of VMLC 

Joel Barthelemy & VMLC President Tom Eisiminger
Medal of Honor recipient Major General Patrick Henry Brady
Tom Eisiminger and Patrick Fitzhugh of USAA
Members of the Rosie the Riveters Society
The Scene: Eagles from the Arizona Raptor Center, emcee Mike Broomhead, vocalist April Manchester-Miller with TriWest Healthcare president David McIntyre
Emcee Mike Broomhead
The Cowgirl Historical Society was on hand to help with the quilt raffle

