Veterans Medical Leadership Council Honors Military Heroes
The Event: 20th Annual Heroes Patriotic Luncheon
The Cause: Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC)
Event Date: November 10, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Event Chair: George Bliss
Veteran Honoree: Dale Glendenning (World War II / US Army) | Arthur Agosta (Korean War / US Navy) | Wayne Snider (Vietnam War / US Marine Corps) | Kiamesha Guy (Iraq War / US Navy) | Sean Stoddard (Iraq War/US Army National Guard) | Lee Huff (Patriot / Congressman Andy Biggs’ Office)
Keynote Speaker: Major General Patrick Henry Brady
Lead Sponsor: GlobalMed
Entertainment: April Manchester-Miller (National Anthem) & Maia Sharp
Emcee: Mike Broomhead
Notable Moments: This year’s theme was “Proud to be an American,” with keynote speaker, Major Brady, a Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient. The event is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate those who have served in the Armed Forces. This year’s honorees were given recognition for their selflessness and heroism.
Photos courtesy of VMLC