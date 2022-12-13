Visit HonorHealth

Dec. 13, 2022

Teen Lifeline ‘Connections of Hope’ Gala a Night to Remember

Mandy Purcell & Lana Breen

The Event: Connections of Hope

The Cause: Teen Lifeline

Event Date: October 7, 2022

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Chair: Lana Breen

Honoree: Mandy Purcell

Presenting Sponsor: Molina Fine Jewelers

Dollars Raised: $686,050

Entertainment: Music by Japhar Pullen & Eleeza

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moment: The special presentation for the Peer Counselor of the Year was given to Ria Vir, a freshman at Smith College majoring in psychology. Ria has been with Teen Lifeline for the past three years. 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios

Alfredo & Renae Molina
Barbara & Hugh Lytle
Jeff & Danielle Fields
Joan & Eric Pedicini
Britt Sanchez & Lana Breen
Tony & Milena Astorga
Matt Moorhead & Kendall Davis
Board Members Past and Present

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Boy Scouts

From Frontdoors Magazine

A 2nd Act: Bond of Brothers

A 2nd Act: Bond of Brothers

Style Unlocked: The Heart of Holiday Hosting

Style Unlocked: The Heart of Holiday Hosting

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

From the Road: Distinctly Durango

Back to Top