Teen Lifeline ‘Connections of Hope’ Gala a Night to Remember
The Event: Connections of Hope
The Cause: Teen Lifeline
Event Date: October 7, 2022
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Chair: Lana Breen
Honoree: Mandy Purcell
Presenting Sponsor: Molina Fine Jewelers
Dollars Raised: $686,050
Entertainment: Music by Japhar Pullen & Eleeza
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moment: The special presentation for the Peer Counselor of the Year was given to Ria Vir, a freshman at Smith College majoring in psychology. Ria has been with Teen Lifeline for the past three years.
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Studios
