Society of Chairs 2022 Honors Valley Philanthropists and Community Leaders

The Event: Society of Chairs – The Premier Celebration of Giving in Our Community

The Cause: The Sauce Foundation in support of TGen

Event Date: April 27, 2022

Location: Creighton University Health Science Campus at Park Central

Honorees: Sandy Magruder, Sharon Harper, Becky Bell Ballard, Jeffrey Trent, Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson, Nate Rhoton, Jim Bruner, Pam Giannonatti, Susan Dale and Jane Evans & Gail Eagleburger

Award Sponsors: AZ Advances | BHHS Legacy Foundation | Cancer Treatment Centers of America | HonorHealth Foundation | Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Special Thanks: Rob & Melani Walton Foundation, Plaza Companies & The Magruder Family

Event Partners: Cre8ive Event Rentals | Fresh from the Kitchen Catering | Phoenix Tech AV | White House Design Studio | Inspired Media 360 | DJ Pbody | Auction & Event Solutions | Creighton University | Maximo Branding Awards | Charity Charms

Emcees: Carey Peña & Andrea Tyler Evans

Entertainment: DJ PBody

Décor: Rentals from Cre8ive Rentals & Florals by White House Design Studio

Caterer: Fresh from the Kitchen

Notable Moments: The evening served as a debut of the new ballroom space and cactus garden at Creighton University’s new Health Science Campus at Park Central. Many surprise honors occurred throughout the evening, including a standing ovation for Jim Bruner, who was recognized with a “Lifetime of Service” Award.

To see a video of the 2022 program, please visit SocietyOfChairs.com

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Photography & Marion Rhoades Photography

Sandy Magruder Honoree Sharon Harper with Joan Koerber-Walker of AZAdvance

Honoree Becky Bell Ballard with Jerry Wissink of BHHS Legacy Foundation Dr. Kevin Tulipana of Cancer Treatment Centers of America with Honoree Jeffrey Trent

Honorees Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson with Jared Langkilde of HonorHealth Foundation

Courtney Bennett of Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Honoree Nate Rhoton Key to the Community Honoree Pam Giannonatti

Community Champions Jane Evans & Gail Eagleburger with Linda Herold Community Champion Susan Dale Photos by Scott Foust Studios



Lisa Moore, Kristine Thompson, Angela Zdrale & Afi Like Taffy

Lisa Pagel & Linda Herold Julie Coleman, Judy Pearson & Karen Werner

Jaren Langkilde & Nancy Hanley Erikkson Mary Jane Rynd & Oscar De las salas Photos by Marion Rhoades Photography

Melani Walton & Christi Warner Beyer

Leslie Berry & Sharon Harper

Char Augenstein, Rusty Foley & Paula Taylor

Marlena Kruger, Michelle Micalizzi & Kay McDonald

Robert Rossi, Cionne McCarty, Vicki Vaughn & Markus Ford

Billie Jo Herberger & Sandy Magruder

Nicole Carlson, Carey Peña & Michelle Cheverie

Teresa Strunk, Andrea Tyler Evans, Zenobia Mertel & Pam Giannonatti

Fernanda Santos Saucier