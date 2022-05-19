Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

May 19, 2022

Society of Chairs 2022 Honors Valley Philanthropists and Community Leaders

Jennifer Moser, Lisa Moore, Kristine Thompson, Oscar De las salas, Sandy Magruder, Andrea Tyler Evans & Lin Sue Flood

The Event: Society of Chairs – The Premier Celebration of Giving in Our Community 

The Cause: The Sauce Foundation in support of TGen

Event Date: April 27, 2022

Location: Creighton University Health Science Campus at Park Central 

Honorees: Sandy Magruder, Sharon Harper, Becky Bell Ballard, Jeffrey Trent, Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson, Nate Rhoton, Jim Bruner, Pam Giannonatti, Susan Dale and Jane Evans & Gail Eagleburger

Award Sponsors: AZ Advances | BHHS Legacy Foundation | Cancer Treatment Centers of America | HonorHealth Foundation | Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Special Thanks: Rob & Melani Walton Foundation, Plaza Companies & The Magruder Family

Event Partners: Cre8ive Event Rentals | Fresh from the Kitchen Catering | Phoenix Tech AV | White House Design Studio | Inspired Media 360 | DJ Pbody | Auction & Event Solutions | Creighton University | Maximo Branding Awards | Charity Charms

Emcees: Carey Peña & Andrea Tyler Evans 

Entertainment: DJ PBody

Décor: Rentals from Cre8ive Rentals & Florals by White House Design Studio

Caterer: Fresh from the Kitchen  

Notable Moments: The evening served as a debut of the new ballroom space and cactus garden at Creighton University’s new Health Science Campus at Park Central. Many surprise honors occurred throughout the evening, including a standing ovation for Jim Bruner, who was recognized with a “Lifetime of Service” Award. 

To see a video of the 2022 program, please visit SocietyOfChairs.com 

Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Photography & Marion Rhoades Photography 

Sandy Magruder
Honoree Sharon Harper with Joan Koerber-Walker of AZAdvance
Honoree Becky Bell Ballard with Jerry Wissink of BHHS Legacy Foundation
Dr. Kevin Tulipana of Cancer Treatment Centers of America with Honoree Jeffrey Trent
Honorees Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson with Jared Langkilde of HonorHealth Foundation
Courtney Bennett of Tito’s Handmade Vodka with Honoree Nate Rhoton
Key to the Community Honoree Pam Giannonatti
Community Champions Jane Evans & Gail Eagleburger with Linda Herold
Community Champion Susan Dale
Photos by Scott Foust Studios
Lisa Moore, Kristine Thompson, Angela Zdrale & Afi Like Taffy
Lisa Pagel & Linda Herold
Julie Coleman, Judy Pearson & Karen Werner
Jaren Langkilde & Nancy Hanley Erikkson
Mary Jane Rynd & Oscar De las salas
Photos by Marion Rhoades Photography

Melani Walton & Christi Warner Beyer
Leslie Berry & Sharon Harper
Char Augenstein, Rusty Foley & Paula Taylor
Marlena Kruger, Michelle Micalizzi & Kay McDonald
Robert Rossi, Cionne McCarty, Vicki Vaughn & Markus Ford
Billie Jo Herberger & Sandy Magruder
Nicole Carlson, Carey Peña & Michelle Cheverie
Teresa Strunk, Andrea Tyler Evans, Zenobia Mertel & Pam Giannonatti
Fernanda Santos Saucier
Photos by Scott Foust Photography

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Society
Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

Nonprofit Pro Tip: ‘Level Up’ with Becky Jackson

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

A 2nd Act: Painted Perspective

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

From the Road: Summer in San Diego

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Office Doors: A Day with Tricia Schafer

Back to Top