Society of Chairs 2022 Honors Valley Philanthropists and Community Leaders
The Event: Society of Chairs – The Premier Celebration of Giving in Our Community
The Cause: The Sauce Foundation in support of TGen
Event Date: April 27, 2022
Location: Creighton University Health Science Campus at Park Central
Honorees: Sandy Magruder, Sharon Harper, Becky Bell Ballard, Jeffrey Trent, Sally Tryhus & Christine Watson, Nate Rhoton, Jim Bruner, Pam Giannonatti, Susan Dale and Jane Evans & Gail Eagleburger
Award Sponsors: AZ Advances | BHHS Legacy Foundation | Cancer Treatment Centers of America | HonorHealth Foundation | Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Special Thanks: Rob & Melani Walton Foundation, Plaza Companies & The Magruder Family
Event Partners: Cre8ive Event Rentals | Fresh from the Kitchen Catering | Phoenix Tech AV | White House Design Studio | Inspired Media 360 | DJ Pbody | Auction & Event Solutions | Creighton University | Maximo Branding Awards | Charity Charms
Emcees: Carey Peña & Andrea Tyler Evans
Entertainment: DJ PBody
Décor: Rentals from Cre8ive Rentals & Florals by White House Design Studio
Caterer: Fresh from the Kitchen
Notable Moments: The evening served as a debut of the new ballroom space and cactus garden at Creighton University’s new Health Science Campus at Park Central. Many surprise honors occurred throughout the evening, including a standing ovation for Jim Bruner, who was recognized with a “Lifetime of Service” Award.
To see a video of the 2022 program, please visit SocietyOfChairs.com
Photos courtesy of Scott Foust Photography & Marion Rhoades Photography