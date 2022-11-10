Social Venture Partners Salutes $5M in Grantmaking

The Event: $5 Million in Grantmaking Celebration

The Cause: Social Venture Partners Arizona

Event Date: October 19, 2022

Location: El Chorro

Sponsor: AZ-VC

Notable Moment: At the celebration, the Diane Walker Fellowship was announced in honor of longtime partner, Diane Walker. In her remembrance remarks, former executive director and current partner Terri Wogan Calderón shared, “she was a founding member of SVPAZ and held every leadership position we offered, culminating with being board chair. With all of these amazing qualities – she was one of the most humble people I knew.” Calderón said, “Diane often expressed that she was an engineer and after being in the corporate world she just didn’t feel that her soul was truly being fed. However, once she came into contact and learned more about SVP, she “found her purpose with like-minded people.”

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz

Kris DeWulf, Susan Casillas, Grace Lau & Bob Casillas

Kevin Fechtmeyer, Sarah Pyper, Stephanie La Loggia & Jaclyn Pederson

Teri & Tyson Kelley with Julie Johnson

Dr. Souheir Alkhoury & Jerry Hirsch Jack Selby & Ben Brockwell