Nov. 10, 2022

Social Venture Partners Salutes $5M in Grantmaking

Carol Cox, Alison Lewis, John DeWulf, Maurine Karabatsos, Vance Marshall & Ed Zito

The Event: $5 Million in Grantmaking Celebration

The Cause: Social Venture Partners Arizona

Event Date: October 19, 2022

Location: El Chorro 

Sponsor: AZ-VC

Notable Moment: At the celebration, the Diane Walker Fellowship was announced in honor of longtime partner, Diane Walker. In her remembrance remarks, former executive director and current partner Terri Wogan Calderón shared, “she was a founding member of SVPAZ and held every leadership position we offered, culminating with being board chair. With all of these amazing qualities – she was one of the most humble people I knew.” Calderón said, “Diane often expressed that she was an engineer and after being in the corporate world she just didn’t feel that her soul was truly being fed. However, once she came into contact and learned more about SVP, she “found her purpose with like-minded people.”

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz

Kris DeWulf, Susan Casillas, Grace Lau & Bob Casillas
Kevin Fechtmeyer, Sarah Pyper, Stephanie La Loggia & Jaclyn Pederson
Teri & Tyson Kelley with Julie Johnson
Dr. Souheir Alkhoury & Jerry Hirsch
Jack Selby & Ben Brockwell
Kevin Flaaen, Greg Saetrum, Sarah Jennings & Kristen Saetrum

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
