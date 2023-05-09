SARRC Celebrates 25 Years of Innovations for Autism

The Event: Imagine – SARRC’s 25th Annual Community Breakfast

Organization: Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)

Event Date: April 14, 2023

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Title Sponsor: Jaburg Wilk

Event Co-Chairs: Pearl & Mac Esau and Bre & Chris Hanrahan

Notable Moments: Nearly 1,500 community members from around the Valley filled the Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom at the Arizona Biltmore Resort to celebrate SARRC’s Annual Community Breakfast themed, Imagine. Guests heard from an inspirational lineup of speakers, including Lincoln Ragsdale III, who spoke about his own experience with autism. He detailed how SARRC’s services helped him go from being “that kid” to being an ambitious young adult, planning for a bright future. The morning also included the latest research on eye-tracking technology to diagnose autism in children as young as 12 months old, personal stories about the triumphs families have achieved through the support of SARRC, and a powerhouse musical performance by SARRC client, Cameron Nelson. Funds raised support SARRC’s mission to advance research and provide a lifetime of support for individuals with autism and their families.

Photos courtesy of Carl Schultz

Co-Chairs Bre & Chris Hanrahan

Opening Speaker Lincoln Ragsdale III

Denise Resnik, Laurie Folkman & Marlene Einfeld

Brent Kendle with John & Hillary Gurley

Jenna Hilton & Niki Fillmore Michelle Marquis & Lyn Marquis

Brett & Jennifer Martin with Matthew & Emily Taylor

Meighan Harahan, Denise McGee & Yoon Sung

Mandy Majeski, Layla McDonough & Bre Hanrahan