Dec. 15, 2022

Ryan House ‘White Christmas’ filled with Winter Magic

Tracy Leonard-Warner with Co-Chair Nicole Spinato-Kienlen, Emcee Karie Dozer & Co-Chair Jaime Spinato

The Event: 11th Annual White Christmas Gala

The Cause: Ryan House

Event Date: December 3, 2022

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Co-Chairs: Jaime Spinato & Nicole Spinato-Kienlen

Special Recognition: Jeanne Hertz

Silver Sponsors: Amalyn Consulting | Estancia Nine and Wine | Hospice of the Valley | National Bank of Arizona 

Dollars Raised: $200,000

Entertainment: The Hamptons

Emcee: Karie Dozer

Décor: The Event Co. | Fountain Flower Girl | Magic Snow | Prim Rentals

Notable Moments: The annual White Christmas gala was filled with magic from the start. Cocktail hour in the historic Biltmore Grand Ballroom was flanked by virtual fireplaces as many sipped on the signature drink, a harvest apple cocktail. The intimate dinner and program in the Gold Room highlighted the Ryan House journey of the Andersen family and their son Mattie, who has been visiting the campus for respite visits since 2015. The holiday spirit was in the air as guests danced, enjoyed a special whiskey tasting experience and stepped outside to take in the annual snow fall. 

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Jon & Jane Andersen with Holly & Jonathan Cottor
Lauren & Gregg Maehling with Megan & Roger Peacock
Daniel & Tara Franks with Ashley & Zach Crowell
David Mahar, Adam Shuckhart & Tom Jarvis
Oliver & Elle Fultz with Rob & Christine Guthrie
Brian & Jennifer Winski
Elliot & Susan Wernick
Diana Mitchell, Debbie Younggren, Debbie Riley, Jeanne Hertz & Brooke Wilson
Jeanne Hertz & Tracy Leonard-Warner
Rachel Behrendt & Rita Meiser
Kristina Brown, Karen & Tom Jarvis with Benjamin Brown
Nicole Spinato-Kienlen, Jaime Spinato & Tamara Compagno
Mike Bell, Mena Bell, Donna Johnson & Lynn Hoffman
Alyssa & Josh Tidwell
Linda Herold & John Otto
Mark & Yuki Sammons
Nicole Burbano, Joe Strening, Megan & Roger Peacock with Kristina & Benjamin Brown
Dr. Shawn Summers, David Grimwood, Rob Maver & Peter Alden
The Magical Holiday Scene
The Whiskey Tasting Lounge

