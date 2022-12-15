Ryan House ‘White Christmas’ filled with Winter Magic
The Event: 11th Annual White Christmas Gala
The Cause: Ryan House
Event Date: December 3, 2022
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Co-Chairs: Jaime Spinato & Nicole Spinato-Kienlen
Special Recognition: Jeanne Hertz
Silver Sponsors: Amalyn Consulting | Estancia Nine and Wine | Hospice of the Valley | National Bank of Arizona
Dollars Raised: $200,000
Entertainment: The Hamptons
Emcee: Karie Dozer
Décor: The Event Co. | Fountain Flower Girl | Magic Snow | Prim Rentals
Notable Moments: The annual White Christmas gala was filled with magic from the start. Cocktail hour in the historic Biltmore Grand Ballroom was flanked by virtual fireplaces as many sipped on the signature drink, a harvest apple cocktail. The intimate dinner and program in the Gold Room highlighted the Ryan House journey of the Andersen family and their son Mattie, who has been visiting the campus for respite visits since 2015. The holiday spirit was in the air as guests danced, enjoyed a special whiskey tasting experience and stepped outside to take in the annual snow fall.
Photos courtesy of Haute Media