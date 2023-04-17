Ryan House Hosts Beautiful Breakfast Filled with Memories
The Event: Ryan House Community Breakfast
The Cause: Ryan House
Event Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn
Presenting Sponsors: Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines & Ira Gaines | Hospice of the Valley
Event Co-Chairs: Ashley Crowell, Mary Thompson & Laura Tolson
Dollars Raised: $225,000+
Emcee: Lindsey Smith
Notable Moments: Nearly 600 guests attended this event, which raised over $225,000 in support of the Ryan House mission. Ryan House teen Hayden Blair gave a rousing performance of The Beatles’ hit All My Loving and received a well-deserved standing ovation. Ryan House mom Lisa Swanson shared heartfelt details of the memories made during her son Derek’s end-of-life journey. Once the program concluded, guests enjoyed a fun picnic-style breakfast while they caught up with friends on the lovely Sonoran Terrace on this sunny spring morning.
Photos courtesy of Dream Photography Studio