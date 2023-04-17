Ryan House Hosts Beautiful Breakfast Filled with Memories

The Event: Ryan House Community Breakfast

The Cause: Ryan House

Event Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Presenting Sponsors: Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines & Ira Gaines | Hospice of the Valley

Event Co-Chairs: Ashley Crowell, Mary Thompson & Laura Tolson

Dollars Raised: $225,000+

Emcee: Lindsey Smith

Notable Moments: Nearly 600 guests attended this event, which raised over $225,000 in support of the Ryan House mission. Ryan House teen Hayden Blair gave a rousing performance of The Beatles’ hit All My Loving and received a well-deserved standing ovation. Ryan House mom Lisa Swanson shared heartfelt details of the memories made during her son Derek’s end-of-life journey. Once the program concluded, guests enjoyed a fun picnic-style breakfast while they caught up with friends on the lovely Sonoran Terrace on this sunny spring morning.

Photos courtesy of Dream Photography Studio

Barb Spitzock, Ruby Farias, Lin Sue Flood, Lorraine Tallman & Robyn Carpenter-Gall

Lisa Swanson, Tracy Leonard-Warner & Lindsey Smith

Hayden Blair

Brady & Rebecca Dorn Molly & Robert Nejbauer

Lisa Socie with Kellan & Ashley Crowell

Tracy Leonard-Warner with Holly & Jonathan Cottor

Marcus O’Sullivan, Amanda Butner, Emily Beck, Pam Giesie, Shelly Calderon & Mitch Cohen

Kevin McCabe with the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders

Pamela Griffin, Holly Cottor, Karen Bosch & Janet Humphrey

Pearl Filani & Gaby Figuero

Sabrina Norris, Betsey Griffin, Sean Rogers, Cammy Corken & Ellen Frezzi

Gina Blair & Joshua Hengst

Ryan House volunteers selling the Bubbles & Bling raffle tickets