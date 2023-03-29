Reba McEntire, Pastor Tommy Barnett Receive Honors as $5M+ Raised at Childhelp Gala

The Event: Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala – Giddy Up for Kids

The Cause: Childhelp

Event Date: February 18, 2023

Location: The Phoenician

Presenting Sponsors: The Hebets Company | Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson

Honorees: Pastor Tommy Barnett, Man of the World Award | Reba McEntire, Woman of the

World Award | Track Rekord, The Nellie Jackson Award

Chairs: Sheila & Mike Ingram | Co-Chairs: Kim & Rod Cullum

Dollars Raised: $5.3 million

Entertainment: Clint Black | Red Stegall | Steve Amerson | Rosevelt Rawls | Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy-O’s

Emcees: Melissa Peterman & Rex Linn

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Supporters of Childhelp kicked up their boots for a Western-themed version of their ‘Drive the Dream’ gala this year. Several Childhelp celebrity ambassadors and past honorees came out to support the organization, as well as Woman of the World Honoree Reba McEntire and Man of the World Honoree Pastor Tommy Barnett. The live auction was fierce as bucket-list experiences like a helicopter ride with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department and an incredible luxury Deer Valley ski vacation went on the block. Clint Black headlined the event entertainment to round out the evening, which raised a record $5.3 million for child abuse programs and the national child abuse hotline.

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography

Mike & Sheila Ingram

Vice Chairs Jim & Carol Hebets with Event Co-Chairs Kim & Rod Cullum

Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson

Amanza Smith Max Chmerkovskiy

Jonathon & Christine Fischer

Reba McEntire

Pastor Tommy Barnett

Cheryl Ladd

Kathie Lee Gifford

Laurie & Bud Florkiewicz

Sheriff Paul Penzone & Veronica Penzone

John O’Hurley

Martha & Wally Henkel

Jinger Richardson & Janell Grady

Tom & Debra Mauro

Emcees Melissa Peterman & Rex Linn

Clint Black

Red Steagall

Steve Amerson Rosevelt Rawls