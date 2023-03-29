Reba McEntire, Pastor Tommy Barnett Receive Honors as $5M+ Raised at Childhelp Gala
The Event: Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala – Giddy Up for Kids
The Cause: Childhelp
Event Date: February 18, 2023
Location: The Phoenician
Presenting Sponsors: The Hebets Company | Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson
Honorees: Pastor Tommy Barnett, Man of the World Award | Reba McEntire, Woman of the
World Award | Track Rekord, The Nellie Jackson Award
Chairs: Sheila & Mike Ingram | Co-Chairs: Kim & Rod Cullum
Dollars Raised: $5.3 million
Entertainment: Clint Black | Red Stegall | Steve Amerson | Rosevelt Rawls | Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy-O’s
Emcees: Melissa Peterman & Rex Linn
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: Supporters of Childhelp kicked up their boots for a Western-themed version of their ‘Drive the Dream’ gala this year. Several Childhelp celebrity ambassadors and past honorees came out to support the organization, as well as Woman of the World Honoree Reba McEntire and Man of the World Honoree Pastor Tommy Barnett. The live auction was fierce as bucket-list experiences like a helicopter ride with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department and an incredible luxury Deer Valley ski vacation went on the block. Clint Black headlined the event entertainment to round out the evening, which raised a record $5.3 million for child abuse programs and the national child abuse hotline.
Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography