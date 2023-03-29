Visit HonorHealth

March 29, 2023

Reba McEntire, Pastor Tommy Barnett Receive Honors as $5M+ Raised at Childhelp Gala

Sara O'Meara, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Yvonne Fedderson, Reba McEntire, Cheryl Ladd, Kathie Lee Gifford, Melani Walton & The Honorable Jan Brewer

The Event: Childhelp Drive the Dream Gala – Giddy Up for Kids

The Cause: Childhelp

Event Date: February 18, 2023

Location: The Phoenician

Presenting Sponsors: The Hebets Company | Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Richard J Stephenson

Honorees: Pastor Tommy Barnett, Man of the World Award | Reba McEntire, Woman of the
World Award | Track Rekord, The Nellie Jackson Award

Chairs: Sheila & Mike Ingram | Co-Chairs: Kim & Rod Cullum

Dollars Raised: $5.3 million

Entertainment: Clint Black  | Red Stegall | Steve Amerson | Rosevelt Rawls | Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy-O’s

Emcees: Melissa Peterman & Rex Linn

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Supporters of Childhelp kicked up their boots for a Western-themed version of their ‘Drive the Dream’ gala this year. Several Childhelp celebrity ambassadors and past honorees came out to support the organization, as well as Woman of the World Honoree Reba McEntire and Man of the World Honoree Pastor Tommy Barnett. The live auction was fierce as bucket-list experiences like a helicopter ride with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department and an incredible luxury Deer Valley ski vacation went on the block. Clint Black headlined the event entertainment to round out the evening, which raised a record $5.3 million for child abuse programs and the national child abuse hotline.     

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography

Mike & Sheila Ingram
Vice Chairs Jim & Carol Hebets with Event Co-Chairs Kim & Rod Cullum
Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson
Amanza Smith
Max Chmerkovskiy
Jonathon & Christine Fischer 
Reba McEntire
Pastor Tommy Barnett
Cheryl Ladd
Kathie Lee Gifford
Laurie & Bud Florkiewicz
Sheriff Paul Penzone & Veronica Penzone
John O’Hurley
Martha & Wally Henkel
Jinger Richardson & Janell Grady
Tom & Debra Mauro
Emcees Melissa Peterman & Rex Linn
Clint Black
Red Steagall
Steve Amerson
Rosevelt Rawls
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit PHX Architecture (billboard)

From Frontdoors Magazine

10 Questions With… Alice Cooper

10 Questions With… Alice Cooper

Creating Culture: Art in the Shadows

Creating Culture: Art in the Shadows

Key to the Good Life: Spring into Self-Care

Key to the Good Life: Spring into Self-Care

From the Road: Incomparable

From the Road: Incomparable

Back to Top