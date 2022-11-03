Pulse of the City Soirée Raises Record Amount for Banner Children’s

The Event: Pulse of the City Soirée – Noir et Blanc

The Cause: Banner Children’s Medical Centers in Arizona

Event Date: October 22, 2022

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Presenting Sponsor: Clearsense

Honoree: Asher Vogt

Dollars Raised: $1.3 million

Entertainment: The Zippers

Emcee: Jody Oehler of Fox Sports 910 AM

Auctioneer: Bobby D. Ehlert

Notable Moments: The evening kicked off with an interactive start, including several photo stations, a rotating ”glam cam” and fabulous “mystery boxes” for sale. The black-and-white theme was embraced by the attendees and was beautifully demonstrated in the event and ballroom décor. A poignant part of the program was the presentation of the “Healthy Hero Award” to Asher Vogt, a patient of Banner Health’s neonatal intensive care unit, when he was only 29 weeks old. Surrounded by his parents and big brother, 6-year-old Asher charmed the audience while his inspirational story was shared. In celebration of Asher’s first birthday, his family started a toy drive for the kids at Banner Children’s, which continues to this day.

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Colton & Asher Vogt

Goran Djordjevic & Jimmy Watson

Jakie & Erin Tucker with Tomi Manuel & James Manuel

Kelly & Daniel Oldroyd with Patrick Carter and Jeff Schields

The night’s “mystery boxes” made favors a fun surprise

Oliver Calvo & Bobby D. Ehlert

The Zippers