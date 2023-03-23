OCJ Kids Debuts ‘Restoring Dignity Room’ for Girls in Foster Care
The Event: Grand Opening of the Restoring Dignity Room
The Cause: OCJ Kids
Event Date: March 3, 2023
Location: OCJ Kids office
Notable Moments: Supporters gathered at the OCJ Kids offices to see the new Restoring Dignity Room, a special place designed to provide a safe space for girls in foster care where they can access new, properly fitting undergarments. Tammie Webb, co-founder of OCJ Kids shared “research tells us that 80 percent of the girls who enter foster care have been sexually abused. They have been made to believe that they are not valued and that they are only property to be used for someone else’s pleasure.” The room offers a fitting guide and the opportunity to choose two new bras and underwear from the room.
Photos courtesy of Kenneth Johnson Photography