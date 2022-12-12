notMYkid Fall Breakfast Raises Awareness About Youth Mental Health

The Event: Fall Breakfast

The Cause: notMYkid

Event Date: November 10, 2022

Location: Omni Montelucia Resort

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Anna Lembke

Presenting Sponsor: Meadows Behavioral Health

Inspiring Philanthropist Award Recipient: Michael Golding, MD

Notable Moment: Attendees were captivated by Dr. Anna Lembke’s speech in which she took concepts from her book, “Dopamine Nation” and connected it to a real-life example of a patient of hers. Dr. Lembke articulated advanced psychological concepts in bite-sized, and easy-to-understand language and anecdotes, bringing a better understanding of mental health to attendees.

Photos courtesy of Build Epic

notMYkid founders Steve & Debbie Moak Margaret Johnson & Nicole Johnson

Jennifer Smith, Theresa Kleinlein, Kelley Carter, Lisa Henry Holmes, Natalie Fischer, Tina Huber, Christy Infantino, Susan Pack, Narda Quagliata, Laurie Fielder & Carrie Ummel

Dr. Anna Lembke

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare Team Members

Sarah Grado, Ohad Lowenstein & Dustin Gill