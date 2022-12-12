notMYkid Fall Breakfast Raises Awareness About Youth Mental Health
The Event: Fall Breakfast
The Cause: notMYkid
Event Date: November 10, 2022
Location: Omni Montelucia Resort
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Anna Lembke
Presenting Sponsor: Meadows Behavioral Health
Inspiring Philanthropist Award Recipient: Michael Golding, MD
Notable Moment: Attendees were captivated by Dr. Anna Lembke’s speech in which she took concepts from her book, “Dopamine Nation” and connected it to a real-life example of a patient of hers. Dr. Lembke articulated advanced psychological concepts in bite-sized, and easy-to-understand language and anecdotes, bringing a better understanding of mental health to attendees.
Photos courtesy of Build Epic
