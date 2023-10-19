“A Night of PAWsibilities” Showcases Therapy Pups from Gabriel’s Angels
The Gabriel’s Angels signature event, A Night of PAWSibilities, took place on October 7 at the Arizona Biltmore. The gala raises funds to support their Pet Therapy program, which serves vulnerable children throughout the Valley.
Presenting Sponsor: AZ Pet Vet
Co-Chairs: Tami Butcher & Cherie Malkoff
Dollars Raised: $315,000
Emcee: Lin Sue Flood
Auctioneer: Brett Higgins
Notable Moments: Under a starlit sky, the Arizona Biltmore Spire Lawn was the perfect backdrop for this red carpet event. The real stars of the show were the Pet Therapy Teams of Gabriel’s Angels, who bring hope and healing to children in our community. Guests enjoyed all of the glitz and glam of the evening, from an exclusive 360º photo booth to the Gabriel’s Angels Hollywood sign. They had the opportunity to invest in the work of this organization through the amazing and unique live auction items and raffle prizes featured throughout the event.
Photos courtesy of Timon Harper & Courtney Harper