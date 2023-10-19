“A Night of PAWsibilities” Showcases Therapy Pups from Gabriel’s Angels

The Gabriel’s Angels signature event, A Night of PAWSibilities, took place on October 7 at the Arizona Biltmore. The gala raises funds to support their Pet Therapy program, which serves vulnerable children throughout the Valley.

Presenting Sponsor: AZ Pet Vet

Co-Chairs: Tami Butcher & Cherie Malkoff

Dollars Raised: $315,000

Emcee: Lin Sue Flood

Auctioneer: Brett Higgins

Notable Moments: Under a starlit sky, the Arizona Biltmore Spire Lawn was the perfect backdrop for this red carpet event. The real stars of the show were the Pet Therapy Teams of Gabriel’s Angels, who bring hope and healing to children in our community. Guests enjoyed all of the glitz and glam of the evening, from an exclusive 360º photo booth to the Gabriel’s Angels Hollywood sign. They had the opportunity to invest in the work of this organization through the amazing and unique live auction items and raffle prizes featured throughout the event.

Photos courtesy of Timon Harper & Courtney Harper

Kyle Cramer & Amara Edblad with Patricia & Samuel Sickmeyer

Mandy Weaver & Pebbles Diane Bykowski & Mia

Alan & Shauna Farmer

Therapy Dogs Tiana & Everest

Joyce Cerasa

Cheryl & David Pratt

Chris Torres

Tom & Lin Sue Flood

Gabriel’s Angels CEO Melissa Steimer & Tina Lopez