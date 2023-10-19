Visit Molina billboard

Oct. 19, 2023

“A Night of PAWsibilities” Showcases Therapy Pups from Gabriel’s Angels

Co-chairs Tami Butcher & Cherie Malkoff

The Gabriel’s Angels signature event, A Night of PAWSibilities, took place on October 7 at the Arizona Biltmore. The gala raises funds to support their Pet Therapy program, which serves vulnerable children throughout the Valley.

Presenting SponsorAZ Pet Vet

Dollars Raised: $315,000

EmceeLin Sue Flood

AuctioneerBrett Higgins

Notable Moments: Under a starlit sky, the Arizona Biltmore Spire Lawn was the perfect backdrop for this red carpet event. The real stars of the show were the Pet Therapy Teams of Gabriel’s Angels, who bring hope and healing to children in our community. Guests enjoyed all of the glitz and glam of the evening, from an exclusive 360º photo booth to the Gabriel’s Angels Hollywood sign. They had the opportunity to invest in the work of this organization through the amazing and unique live auction items and raffle prizes featured throughout the event.

Photos courtesy of Timon Harper & Courtney Harper

Kyle Cramer & Amara Edblad with Patricia & Samuel Sickmeyer
Mandy Weaver & Pebbles
Diane Bykowski & Mia
Alan & Shauna Farmer
Therapy Dogs Tiana & Everest
Joyce Cerasa
Cheryl & David Pratt
Chris Torres
Tom & Lin Sue Flood
Gabriel’s Angels CEO Melissa Steimer & Tina Lopez
The beautiful table settings

