‘Night of Hope’ Highlights Stories of Hope from Haiti

The Event: Night of Hope | Be the Olive Branch

The Cause: Chances for Children

Event Date: October 8, 2022

Location: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Co-Chairs: Sarah Sikon & Kathi Juntunen

Emcees: Rick Federico & Oliver Badgio

Auctioneer: Bobby D

Dollars Raised: $900,000

Notable Moments: The event program featured an incredible family who spoke about how their adopted son’s life was saved because of a mobile medical team and the importance of medical teams visiting remote sites while serving in Haiti. In the past, these medical teams were made up of volunteers from the United States, but since volunteers have not been able to travel to Haiti since 2018, many kids are very sick and dying of preventable causes.

Photos courtesy of Chances for Children

The Phanco Family

Event Co-Chairs Sarah Sikon & Kathi Juntunen in action

Oliver Badgio & Rick Federico

Renelus Maxime & orphanage manager Nathan Pierre with the Fuhrman Family

Lodena Leaf, Jaline Henderson, Bethsaina Leaf, Marie Line Henderson, Emmi Hansen & Elcana Leaf

Co-founder Craig Juntunen chatting with Kerry & Andy Welch

Hillary & Andrew Leto and their table guests