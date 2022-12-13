‘Night of Hope’ Highlights Stories of Hope from Haiti
The Event: Night of Hope | Be the Olive Branch
The Cause: Chances for Children
Event Date: October 8, 2022
Location: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Co-Chairs: Sarah Sikon & Kathi Juntunen
Emcees: Rick Federico & Oliver Badgio
Auctioneer: Bobby D
Dollars Raised: $900,000
Notable Moments: The event program featured an incredible family who spoke about how their adopted son’s life was saved because of a mobile medical team and the importance of medical teams visiting remote sites while serving in Haiti. In the past, these medical teams were made up of volunteers from the United States, but since volunteers have not been able to travel to Haiti since 2018, many kids are very sick and dying of preventable causes.
Photos courtesy of Chances for Children
More in: The Scene