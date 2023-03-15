New Pathways Shares ‘Stories of Transformation’ at Annual Breakfast Gathering
The Event: Stories of Transformation Breakfast
The Cause: New Pathways for Youth
Event Date: March 9, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn
Dollars Raised: $502,000
Emcee: Carey Peña
Notable Moments: The one-hour program took a deep dive into the mentoring program offered at New Pathways for Youth. Four pairs of mentors and mentees shared authentic stories about their long-standing relationships and how far each has come because of their participation in the program. The icebreaker for the morning was a matching answer game where the audience learned how the youths felt about some funny habits their mentors had, like slow driving and their favorite snacks that had the audience laughing along with them.
Photos courtesy of Cyndi Hardy
