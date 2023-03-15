New Pathways Shares ‘Stories of Transformation’ at Annual Breakfast Gathering

The Event: Stories of Transformation Breakfast

The Cause: New Pathways for Youth

Event Date: March 9, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Dollars Raised: $502,000

Emcee: Carey Peña

Notable Moments: The one-hour program took a deep dive into the mentoring program offered at New Pathways for Youth. Four pairs of mentors and mentees shared authentic stories about their long-standing relationships and how far each has come because of their participation in the program. The icebreaker for the morning was a matching answer game where the audience learned how the youths felt about some funny habits their mentors had, like slow driving and their favorite snacks that had the audience laughing along with them.

Photos courtesy of Cyndi Hardy

Austin Gottsacker, Jonah Joffe & Ian Sachs

Jeff Barton & Laura Pastor

Michael Ponzio, Anna Maria Chavez & Mark Teetor

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

Ron & Robin Hilgart

Mentor Farrah Fiegener with NPFY youth Marcelino & Carey Peña

Carey Peña with NPFY youth, Frankie and his mentor, Bill Traxler

Ray, NPFY youth, and mentor Ellie Knowles being interviewed for the impactful program

Karen D. Johnson, PhD, president and CEO of New Pathways for Youth

The sweet breakfast & centerpieces