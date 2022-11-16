Kimber Lanning, Community Leaders Honored at ONE Community ‘Spotlight’ Awards
The Event: Spotlight on Success Local Hero Awards
The Cause: ONE Community Foundation
Event Date: October 28, 2022
Location: Sheraton Downtown Phoenix
Honorees: Kimber Lanning – Unity Agent Award | Noel Guevara | Kim Grace Sabow | Jessyca Leach | Representative Amish Shah | Michael Mazzocco | Lauren Bailey
Unity Agent Sponsor: PetSmart
Emcees: Brandon Lee & Carey Peña
Notable Moment: The sold-out event was filled with energy and love for the seven community leaders being honored for their leadership and commitment to equality across Arizona. The video depicting the incredible life story of Kimber Lanning, including the story behind the creation of Local First, was a moving and inspirational tribute felt by everyone in attendance.
Photos courtesy of ONE Community