Nov. 16, 2022

Kimber Lanning, Community Leaders Honored at ONE Community ‘Spotlight’ Awards

Erin Massey, Oscar De las salas & Gary Jackson with Jody Galindo, Amy Walters, Molly Stockley & Jill Krigsten

The Event: Spotlight on Success Local Hero Awards

The Cause: ONE Community Foundation

Event Date: October 28, 2022

Location: Sheraton Downtown Phoenix

Honorees: Kimber Lanning – Unity Agent Award | Noel Guevara | Kim Grace Sabow | Jessyca Leach | Representative Amish Shah | Michael Mazzocco | Lauren Bailey

Unity Agent Sponsor: PetSmart

Emcees: Brandon Lee & Carey Peña

Notable Moment: The sold-out event was filled with energy and love for the seven community leaders being honored for their leadership and commitment to equality across Arizona. The video depicting the incredible life story of Kimber Lanning, including the story behind the creation of Local First, was a moving and inspirational tribute felt by everyone in attendance.    

Photos courtesy of ONE Community

Monica Garnes & Jennifer Sanchez
Lauren Henschen & Megan Schmitz
Jon Borges, Wendy Farrell & Jerry Diaz
Angela Hughey & Vince Kozar
Honoree Noel Guevara of the Arizona Diamondbacks & Debbie Castaldo
André St. Pierre, Honoree Kim Sabow of Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association and James Christian
Honoree Amish Shah, Arizona House of Representatives
Honoree Jessyca Leach, Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS
Honoree Lauren Bailey of Upward Projects
Honoree Micheal Mazzocco, Chair of the Greater Phoenix Equality Chamber
Mesa Mayor John Giles & Michael Soto
Brandon Lee & Carey Peña
Jenn Newman singing the National Anthem

