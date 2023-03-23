Incredible Art Auction Raises $650,000 for Hospice of the Valley

The Event: aaha! art. food. wine.

The Cause: Hospice of the Valley

Event Date: March 11, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Presenting Sponsors: Susan & Bill Levine | OnePoint Patient Care | Valley Toyota Dealers

Event Chair: Sandy Becker

Dollars Raised: $650,000+

Entertainment: The Hamptons Band | Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock teen musicians | Showstoppers Interactive Entertainment

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Décor & Floral: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: As guests arrived, they were immediately surrounded by the incredible art auction displays, the sold-out-in-minutes wine pull and a stunning immersive live art experience as they enjoyed passed wines and beautiful bites. The program highlighted Hospice of the Valley’s innovative Dementia Care and Education Campus and its no-cost “Supportive Care for Dementia” program that provides in-home support for caregivers and those living with all types of dementia. The live auction had many items that drew spirited bidding, making the event the most successful in the organization’s history.

Photos courtesy of Delbert Vega with Hospice of the Valley

aaha! committee chair Sandy Becker with her husband Perry

Freddie Lieberman, Carol Kern & Karen Harris

Beth & Jim Warne

Caroline Rascon, Cheryl Thomas & Jeff Lewis

Eric & Gillean Barkyoumb

Matt George, Vianne Kucera, Sarah George, Jack Kucera with Debbie & Vince Castaldo

Lanny & Marlene Lahr with Carol Kern

Larry Donelson & Libby Worsley Crouch

Sarah Jennings with John & Ricki Dee Jennings

Larry & Lynn Kahn

Thomas Ajamie & Family

Rita Meiser & JoEllen Feltham

Joel & Cathy Robbins, executive director Debbie Shumway with Lynn Shumway & Mike Shumway

Judy & Gary Edens

Marshall Greenberg with Contributing Artist Elaine Coffee

Live Auction Art – “Justified” by Carl Dahl

Tom & Lin Sue Flood with Greg Molotky

Abby Walker from Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center