Incredible Art Auction Raises $650,000 for Hospice of the Valley
The Event: aaha! art. food. wine.
The Cause: Hospice of the Valley
Event Date: March 11, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn
Presenting Sponsors: Susan & Bill Levine | OnePoint Patient Care | Valley Toyota Dealers
Event Chair: Sandy Becker
Dollars Raised: $650,000+
Entertainment: The Hamptons Band | Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock teen musicians | Showstoppers Interactive Entertainment
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Décor & Floral: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: As guests arrived, they were immediately surrounded by the incredible art auction displays, the sold-out-in-minutes wine pull and a stunning immersive live art experience as they enjoyed passed wines and beautiful bites. The program highlighted Hospice of the Valley’s innovative Dementia Care and Education Campus and its no-cost “Supportive Care for Dementia” program that provides in-home support for caregivers and those living with all types of dementia. The live auction had many items that drew spirited bidding, making the event the most successful in the organization’s history.
Photos courtesy of Delbert Vega with Hospice of the Valley