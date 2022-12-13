ICAN Gala Sails Away with Success for East Valley Kids
The Event: ICAN Come Sail Away dreamBIG 2022
The Cause: ICAN – Positive Programs for Youth
Event Date: November 18, 2022
Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
Event Co-Chairs: Mindy Jones & Preston Pilcher
Henry Salinas Society Hero Awards: Individual – Shannon Clark | Group – Cardinals Charities
Presenting Sponsor: Big Two Toyota of Chandler
Dollars Raised: $750,000
Notable Moment: The event honored the Arizona Cardinals and Shannon Clark with the 2022 Henry Salinas Society Hero Award. The award honors the legacy of the organization’s founder, Henry Salinas. The award is given to members of the Henry Salinas Society to recognize an individual and business that have gone above and beyond to support the mission of ICAN.
Photos courtesy of ICAN