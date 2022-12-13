Visit HonorHealth

Dec. 13, 2022

ICAN Gala Sails Away with Success for East Valley Kids

Co-Chairs Preston Pilcher & Mindy Jones

The Event: ICAN Come Sail Away dreamBIG 2022

The Cause: ICAN – Positive Programs for Youth

Event Date: November 18, 2022

Location: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

Event Co-Chairs: Mindy Jones & Preston Pilcher 

Henry Salinas Society Hero Awards: Individual – Shannon Clark | Group – Cardinals Charities

Presenting Sponsor: Big Two Toyota of Chandler

Dollars Raised: $750,000

Notable Moment: The event honored the Arizona Cardinals and Shannon Clark with the 2022 Henry Salinas Society Hero Award. The award honors the legacy of the organization’s founder, Henry Salinas. The award is given to members of the Henry Salinas Society to recognize an individual and business that have gone above and beyond to support the mission of ICAN. 

Photos courtesy of ICAN

Carol Polcyn & Jennifer Nielson
Greg Lee, Jairo Beltran & Shannon Clark
Preston Pilcher with Matt & Denise Julian 
Cassie Patris-Browne, Subyn Novelle, Megan Mayhall & Jennifer Henderson
CEO Shelby Pedersen
The Scene (or is it The Sea-ne)

