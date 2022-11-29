Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

Nov. 29, 2022

Hunkapi ‘Open Your Heart’ Gala filled with Electric Cowboys

Co-Chairs Nicole Carlson & Michelle Cheverie with Best Dressed Winner Jen Hersh

The Event: Open Your Heart Gala

The Cause: Hunkapi Programs

Event Date: October 22, 2022

Location: Hunkapi Farms

Leading Sponsor: Arizona Public Service

Honoree: Ted Geisler, Cowboy Values Leadership Award

Co-Chairs: Nicole Carlson & Michelle Cheverie

Dollars Raised: $200,000

Entertainment: Ashley Wineland

Catering: 2322 PHX

Emcee: Carey Peña

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moments: Not many fundraisers are held on the grounds of the benefiting organization. This is what makes the Open Your Heart Gala so special each year. As guests arrived, their evening started with an opportunity to meet the therapy horses and the volunteers who provide the incredible equine therapeutic programs offered to the community. The electric cowboy attire added to the festive atmosphere as a live auction led to many bidding wars. 

Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades

Karen & Doug Clough
Carolyn Goldfarb, Sindy Thompson, Pam Loper & Karen Casassa
Ken Dickey, Geri Cavanaugh, Christina Rodriguez, RJ Crosby, Terri Look & Kevin Healy
Doug Singer & Toby Block
Todd Russell
Founder and executive director Terra Schaad & her husband Rob Chavarry with the adorable puppies auctioned off!
Julie Cauich riding the mechanical bull!
Fun farm food!

