Hunkapi ‘Open Your Heart’ Gala filled with Electric Cowboys
The Event: Open Your Heart Gala
The Cause: Hunkapi Programs
Event Date: October 22, 2022
Location: Hunkapi Farms
Leading Sponsor: Arizona Public Service
Honoree: Ted Geisler, Cowboy Values Leadership Award
Co-Chairs: Nicole Carlson & Michelle Cheverie
Dollars Raised: $200,000
Entertainment: Ashley Wineland
Catering: 2322 PHX
Emcee: Carey Peña
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moments: Not many fundraisers are held on the grounds of the benefiting organization. This is what makes the Open Your Heart Gala so special each year. As guests arrived, their evening started with an opportunity to meet the therapy horses and the volunteers who provide the incredible equine therapeutic programs offered to the community. The electric cowboy attire added to the festive atmosphere as a live auction led to many bidding wars.
Photos courtesy of Marion Rhoades