‘Holiday Prelude’ Celebrates 35th Year in Grand Fashion
The Event: Holiday Prelude XXXV
The Causes: The Phoenix Theatre Company Guild & Phoenix Youth Symphony
Event Date: November 29, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn
Co-chairs: Jane P. Evans, Gail Eagleburger & Dora Kolkhorst
Entertainment: Quinton Jenkins
Fashion Show: Ruby Farias Designs | Evans Furs & Leathers
Guest Models: Sheryl Cooper, Lin Sue Flood, Micheline Etkin, Letitia Frye & Danielle Williams
Notable Moments: The annual luncheon celebrated 35 years in support of the arts, with over 500 in attendance wearing their holiday best. Twenty local vendors were featured in the lively holiday boutique prior to the luncheon and the raffle drawing was the largest in event history. The fashion show and celebrity models wowed the audience with creative styles, bold colors and luxe fabrications.
Photos courtesy of Elena & James Thornton