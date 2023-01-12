‘Holiday Prelude’ Celebrates 35th Year in Grand Fashion

The Event: Holiday Prelude XXXV

The Causes: The Phoenix Theatre Company Guild & Phoenix Youth Symphony

Event Date: November 29, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Camelback Inn

Co-chairs: Jane P. Evans, Gail Eagleburger & Dora Kolkhorst

Entertainment: Quinton Jenkins

Fashion Show: Ruby Farias Designs | Evans Furs & Leathers

Guest Models: Sheryl Cooper, Lin Sue Flood, Micheline Etkin, Letitia Frye & Danielle Williams

Notable Moments: The annual luncheon celebrated 35 years in support of the arts, with over 500 in attendance wearing their holiday best. Twenty local vendors were featured in the lively holiday boutique prior to the luncheon and the raffle drawing was the largest in event history. The fashion show and celebrity models wowed the audience with creative styles, bold colors and luxe fabrications.

Photos courtesy of Elena & James Thornton

Judy Pearson, Patsy Lowry & Amy Winski

Linda Herold & John Otto

Jane Evans & Dana Dean

Gail Eagleburger

Dora Kolkhorst

Adrienne Schiffner & Carol Poore

Letitia Frye, Cheryl Cooper & Subyn Novelle modeling Ruby Farias Designs

Designer Ruby Farias

Grace Hyde & Joyce Dell

The fabulous looks from Evans Furs

Holiday Boutique Fun!