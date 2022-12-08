Heard Debuts ‘Substance of Stars’ Exhibit and SkyDome Experience, Raises $1.2M at Heard Debuts ‘Moondance’
The Event: Moondance 2022
The Cause: Heard Museum
Event Date: November 5, 2022
Location: Heard Museum
Event Co-Chairs: Nadine Basha & Janis Lyon
Honorees: Artist Dan Namingha (Hopi-Tewa) | Jill & Wick Pilcher
Signature Sponsors: Nadine Basha | Joy & Howard Berlin | Sharron Lewis | Janis Lyon | Mary Ellen McKee
Dollars Raised: $1.2 million
Entertainment: Audrey Pekala | The Larry Redhouse Trio | Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra
Caterer: Arizona Taste
Décor: Avant-Garde Studio
Notable Moments: As guests arrived at the Heard Museum grounds for Moondance 2022, they entered through the original entrance on the south side of the property to be the first to experience the incredible ‘Substance of Stars‘ exhibit. This culmination of a three-year collaboration with four Indigenous nations included commissioned works, historic works and the “SkyDome” – an immersive experience featuring 360-degree video displays depicting the scenes from the Four Nations. Dinner and the honoree presentations under the Arizona sky included a tribute video featuring actor Robert Redford.
Photos courtesy of Haute Photography and Videography