Heard Debuts ‘Substance of Stars’ Exhibit and SkyDome Experience, Raises $1.2M at Heard Debuts ‘Moondance’

The Event: Moondance 2022

The Cause: Heard Museum

Event Date: November 5, 2022

Location: Heard Museum

Event Co-Chairs: Nadine Basha & Janis Lyon

Honorees: Artist Dan Namingha (Hopi-Tewa) | Jill & Wick Pilcher

Signature Sponsors: Nadine Basha | Joy & Howard Berlin | Sharron Lewis | Janis Lyon | Mary Ellen McKee

Dollars Raised: $1.2 million

Entertainment: Audrey Pekala | The Larry Redhouse Trio | Dave Damiani & The No Vacancy Orchestra

Caterer: Arizona Taste

Décor: Avant-Garde Studio

Notable Moments: As guests arrived at the Heard Museum grounds for Moondance 2022, they entered through the original entrance on the south side of the property to be the first to experience the incredible ‘Substance of Stars‘ exhibit. This culmination of a three-year collaboration with four Indigenous nations included commissioned works, historic works and the “SkyDome” – an immersive experience featuring 360-degree video displays depicting the scenes from the Four Nations. Dinner and the honoree presentations under the Arizona sky included a tribute video featuring actor Robert Redford.

Photos courtesy of Haute Photography and Videography

Alexa Saba & Nadine Basha Janis Lyon & Mary Ellen McKee

Gary Bohnee & Patti Ferguson-Bohnee

Carol Ann & Harvey Mackay Jeanette Kirk, Oscar Ortega & Sharron Lewis

Cindy & Mike Watts with Kathy & Dan Grubb

Frances & Dan Namingha

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego with Colleen & John Lomax

A peek inside the incredible SkyDome exhibit