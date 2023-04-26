Visit Molina billboard

April 26, 2023

‘Fund the Farm’ Brings Delicious Bites to the Desert

Event Co-Chairs Joette Schmidt & Kent Derdivanis

The Event: Fund the Farm

The Cause: Spaces of Opportunity

Event Date: March 24, 2023

Location: Desert Botanical Garden

Co-Chairs: Joette Schmidt & Kent Derdivanis

Dollars Raised: $77,000+

Event Sponsors: BHHS Legacy Foundation | Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona | Sprouts Farmers Market Foundation

Entertainment: Valley View Leadership Academy Eagle Band and Las Calakas

Caterers: Arizona Taste Catering | Artisan by Santa Barbara Catering | Atlasta Catering & Event Concepts | Creations in Cuisine | Fabulous Food Fine Catering & Events | Fresh from the Kitchen | M Culinary Concepts

Notable Moments: As guests walked in, they were greeted with a welcome drink and several delicious bites to enjoy as they walked freely around the Desert Botanical Garden to enjoy the scenery as well as a photo exhibit highlighting Spaces of Opportunity by photographer Eric Elmore. From short rib empanadas to vegetable goat cheese flatbreads and carrot cake crème brûlée, no attendee left the event with an empty stomach. 

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

The Dr. William Huizingh Executive Director Ken Schutz, Amy Flood & Craig Thatcher
Sylvia McDowell, Vanessa & Sean Swaringer with Diana Gregory
Dylan Suehiro, Sara Schaefer & Kyle Varble
Kevina Devereaux & Amber Starr
Sowan Thai & Faith Wheelington
Raquel Romero, Beatriz Limón & Linda Norquist
Dan & Connie Perez
John Wann & Brandon Bates
Some of the delicious bites (and sips!)
Eric Elmore
Las Calakas
Keosha Anderson
Mezcal tasting
Dancing the night away!

