‘Fund the Farm’ Brings Delicious Bites to the Desert
The Event: Fund the Farm
The Cause: Spaces of Opportunity
Event Date: March 24, 2023
Location: Desert Botanical Garden
Co-Chairs: Joette Schmidt & Kent Derdivanis
Dollars Raised: $77,000+
Event Sponsors: BHHS Legacy Foundation | Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona | Sprouts Farmers Market Foundation
Entertainment: Valley View Leadership Academy Eagle Band and Las Calakas
Caterers: Arizona Taste Catering | Artisan by Santa Barbara Catering | Atlasta Catering & Event Concepts | Creations in Cuisine | Fabulous Food Fine Catering & Events | Fresh from the Kitchen | M Culinary Concepts
Notable Moments: As guests walked in, they were greeted with a welcome drink and several delicious bites to enjoy as they walked freely around the Desert Botanical Garden to enjoy the scenery as well as a photo exhibit highlighting Spaces of Opportunity by photographer Eric Elmore. From short rib empanadas to vegetable goat cheese flatbreads and carrot cake crème brûlée, no attendee left the event with an empty stomach.
Photos courtesy of Haute Media