Fun & Sequins Flowed at ‘Dancing for one-n-ten’

Notable Moments : Aaron Carter and his pro partner, Tracy Puddy, wowed the crowd with straight 10s across the board from the judges and the Letitia Frye Fundraising Champion was awarded to Jesús Godinez. Congrats to all!

About Frontdoors Media Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.