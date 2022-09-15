Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

Sept. 15, 2022

Fun & Sequins Flowed at ‘Dancing for one-n-ten’

Top Row: Whitney Stephens, Nance Stephens, Aubrey Ghalichi, Jordan Elmore, Ryan Santana, Tracy Puddy, Aaron Carter & Benaddiction, Bottom Row: Debbie Esparza, Julianne Daniells, Jesús Godinez, Gio Johnson, Tanner Kent, Elsa Storts, Tony Lomeli & Tara Nicole

The Event: Dancing For one•n•ten

Event Date: August 21, 2022

Location: Tempe Center for the Arts

Leading Sponsor: Loverboy Sparkling Hard Tea, Silicon Valley Bank & Tito’s Handmade Vodka 

The Dancers: Aaron Carter, Benaddiction, Debbie Esparza, Aubrey Ghalichi, Jesús Godinez, Tanner Kent, Ryan Santana, Whitney Stevens, Elsa Storts

The Pros: Julianna Daniells, Jordan Elmore, Geo Johnson, Antonio “Tony” Lomeli, Tara Nicole, Tracy Puddy & Nance Stevens

Emcee: Barbra Seville

Dollars Raised: $170,000

Notable Moments: Aaron Carter and his pro partner, Tracy Puddy, wowed the crowd with straight 10s across the board from the judges and the Letitia Frye Fundraising Champion was awarded to Jesús Godinez. Congrats to all!    

Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography

Jesús Godinez, Courtney Bennett & Eric Morales
Debbie Esparza superfans
The Judges: Gina Cramp, Billy Jones, Annie Degraw & Anastasia Banks
Aaron Carter & pro partner Tracy Puddy
Elsa Storts & pro partner Tony Lomeli 
Benaddiction & pro partner Tara Nicole
Jesús Godinez & his partner Julianne Daniells
one•n•ten CEO Nate Rhoton, Clayton Davenport & Barbra Seville
Crystal Hughes, Eric Morales & Joen Romero-Martinez
Debbie Esparza
Julianne Daniells

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: Event Photos
Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Style Unlocked: Authentically Amy

Style Unlocked: Authentically Amy

Charity Spotlight: Stretching the Bounds of Imagination

Charity Spotlight: Stretching the Bounds of Imagination

Wandering in Wickenburg

Wandering in Wickenburg

Tasty Bites and Creative Cocktails at The Womack

Tasty Bites and Creative Cocktails at The Womack

Back to Top