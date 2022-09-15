Fun & Sequins Flowed at ‘Dancing for one-n-ten’
The Event: Dancing For one•n•ten
Event Date: August 21, 2022
Location: Tempe Center for the Arts
Leading Sponsor: Loverboy Sparkling Hard Tea, Silicon Valley Bank & Tito’s Handmade Vodka
The Dancers: Aaron Carter, Benaddiction, Debbie Esparza, Aubrey Ghalichi, Jesús Godinez, Tanner Kent, Ryan Santana, Whitney Stevens, Elsa Storts
The Pros: Julianna Daniells, Jordan Elmore, Geo Johnson, Antonio “Tony” Lomeli, Tara Nicole, Tracy Puddy & Nance Stevens
Emcee: Barbra Seville
Dollars Raised: $170,000
Notable Moments: Aaron Carter and his pro partner, Tracy Puddy, wowed the crowd with straight 10s across the board from the judges and the Letitia Frye Fundraising Champion was awarded to Jesús Godinez. Congrats to all!
Photos courtesy of RSVP Photography