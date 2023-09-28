Fresh Start Kicks Off the Season with Sold-Out ‘Wine Women & Shoes’
The 6th annual Wine Women & Shoes took place on Sat., Sept. 9 at Chateau Luxe. The event benefits the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, which empowers women by providing support while they take a step into a new life.
Presenting Sponsor: JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Co-Chairs: Rebecca Cohen-Collins & Lauren Papagalos
Dollars Raised: $500,000+
Fashion Show Partner: Scottsdale Fashion Square
Emcees: Caribe Devine & Lindsay Riley
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: Attendees sipped, shopped and supported Fresh Start during the lively reception that featured a marketplace of local boutiques, jewelers and incredible wine and beverage brands. The luncheon began with a touching toast in honor of Fresh Start Co-Founder Beverly Stewart, who started the organization with her sister, Pat Petznick Wick, over 30 years ago. Guests enjoyed a fabulous runway fashion show presentation featuring Scottsdale Fashion Square stores Indochino, Johnny Was, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Zara and a finale by Neiman Marcus. The program highlighted amazing stories of perseverance from women who have benefitted from the Fresh Start educational and support programs who are now self-sufficient, confident and successful.
Photos courtesy of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation