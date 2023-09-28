Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

Sept. 28, 2023

Fresh Start Kicks Off the Season with Sold-Out ‘Wine Women & Shoes’

Event Co-Chairs Rebecca Cohen-Collins & Lauren Papagalos

The 6th annual Wine Women & Shoes took place on Sat., Sept. 9 at Chateau Luxe. The event benefits the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, which empowers women by providing support while they take a step into a new life. 

Presenting Sponsor: JP Morgan Chase & Co. 

Co-Chairs: Rebecca Cohen-Collins & Lauren Papagalos

Dollars Raised: $500,000+

Fashion Show Partner: Scottsdale Fashion Square

Emcees: Caribe Devine & Lindsay Riley

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: Attendees sipped, shopped and supported Fresh Start during the lively reception that featured a marketplace of local boutiques, jewelers and incredible wine and beverage brands. The luncheon began with a touching toast in honor of Fresh Start Co-Founder Beverly Stewart, who started the organization with her sister, Pat Petznick Wick, over 30 years ago. Guests enjoyed a fabulous runway fashion show presentation featuring Scottsdale Fashion Square stores Indochino, Johnny Was, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Zara and a finale by Neiman Marcus. The program highlighted amazing stories of perseverance from women who have benefitted from the Fresh Start educational and support programs who are now self-sufficient, confident and successful.

Photos courtesy of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Allison Davis & Emily Yeates
Kim Fowee-Perera & Adrianne Wright
Brooklyn Taylor & Andrea Casavilca Farfan
Patrisha Gonzales, Kaitlyn Green & Shelby Arians
President and CEO Kim McWaters & Angela Tate
Cheryl Ruggiero & Anita Petersen
Carina Lukas, Madeline Cordray & Erin Itkoe
Karen Merkle & Lexie Petznick
Heidi Coupland & Julia Winter
Regie Eastman & Pam Matsuishi
Fabulous Fashions from Neiman Marcus at Scottsdale Fashion Square
The Fresh Start Auxiliary Board
Shoe Guys with Arden Anderson & Courtney Crowder
The Wine Wall
The Scene

