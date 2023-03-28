Fresh Start Gala Dazzles, Raises $2M to Empower Local Women

The Event: Fresh Start Gala

The Cause: Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Event Date: March 18, 2023

Location: The Phoenician

Presenting Sponsors: Pat Petznick | Beverly Stewart | Carole & Arte Moreno – The Moreno Family Foundation

Founders’ Award Honoree: Carrie Hall

Co-Chairs: Katie Mueller & Helene Presutti

Dollars Raised: $2M+

Fashion Show: Carolina Herrera presented by Neiman Marcus | Fashion Show Producer: Margaret Merritt

Event Producer: Amy Videan

Entertainment: The Hamptons Band | DJ Rani G

Keynote Speaker: Kim McWaters, Fresh Start president and CEO

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Décor: Inspired Environments, Tamara Noack

Notable Moments: Gala 2023 kicked off on The Phoenician poolside patio, providing a stunning, fresh-air setting for the reception and the elegant Carolina Herrara runway fashion show. The ballroom was adorned with shades of pink, including a fabulous canopy of floral paper umbrellas over the dance floor. The impressive program celebrated the success of five courageous women who stepped through Fresh Start’s door to take greater control of their lives: Sylvia, Dianna, Miriam, Jaylene and Annette. They proudly represented all that can be possible when women become empowered. Heartfelt honors were bestowed on longtime Fresh Start champion Carrie Hall, followed by lively dancing to The Hamptons Band late into the evening.

Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography

Carrie & Brian Hall Katie Mueller & Helene Presutti

Fresh Start CEO Kim McWaters, Emilie Rubinfeld of Carolina Herrera, Adrianne Wright, Pat Petznick Wick & Carrie Hall

Mike & Cindy Watts Frank & Tobi Placenti

Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera

Front Row Fun!

Tim Braun of Neiman Marcus introducing Emilie Rubinfeld, CEO of Carolina Herrera

Mike Wick, Lora Golke, Anna Maria Chavez & Pat Petznick Wick

Tom & Jan Lewis Nate Sandoval & Ann Siner

Ron Eriksson & Nancy Hanley Eriksson

GeeGee Entz, Carole Moreno, Jacquie Dorrance & Jamie Lendrum

Russ & Erika Dickey

Beverly Stewart and her guests

Mara & Tim Schantz

Sally Odegard, Pam Overton Risoleo, Carole Moreno & Sandra Magruder

Michelle Kerrick with her guests