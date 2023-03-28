Fresh Start Gala Dazzles, Raises $2M to Empower Local Women
The Event: Fresh Start Gala
The Cause: Fresh Start Women’s Foundation
Event Date: March 18, 2023
Location: The Phoenician
Presenting Sponsors: Pat Petznick | Beverly Stewart | Carole & Arte Moreno – The Moreno Family Foundation
Founders’ Award Honoree: Carrie Hall
Co-Chairs: Katie Mueller & Helene Presutti
Dollars Raised: $2M+
Fashion Show: Carolina Herrera presented by Neiman Marcus | Fashion Show Producer: Margaret Merritt
Event Producer: Amy Videan
Entertainment: The Hamptons Band | DJ Rani G
Keynote Speaker: Kim McWaters, Fresh Start president and CEO
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Décor: Inspired Environments, Tamara Noack
Notable Moments: Gala 2023 kicked off on The Phoenician poolside patio, providing a stunning, fresh-air setting for the reception and the elegant Carolina Herrara runway fashion show. The ballroom was adorned with shades of pink, including a fabulous canopy of floral paper umbrellas over the dance floor. The impressive program celebrated the success of five courageous women who stepped through Fresh Start’s door to take greater control of their lives: Sylvia, Dianna, Miriam, Jaylene and Annette. They proudly represented all that can be possible when women become empowered. Heartfelt honors were bestowed on longtime Fresh Start champion Carrie Hall, followed by lively dancing to The Hamptons Band late into the evening.
Photos courtesy of Gudenschwager Photography