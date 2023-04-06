Disco-Themed ‘Gateway Celebrity Fight Night’ Raises Over $3M for Critical Cancer Research
The Event: Gateway Celebrity Fight Night
The Cause: Gateway for Cancer Research
Event Date: April 1, 2023
Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge
Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson
The Champion’s Corner Sponsors: Quantum Energy | Danzik Applied Sciences | VibrantDoc | Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson
Dollars Raised: $3M+
Opening Entertainment: Light Balance Dance Troupe | Thelma Houston
Evening Entertainment: David Foster | Katharine McPhee | Taylor Dayne | Earth Wind & Fire | The Sugarhill Gang | Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Emcee: David Foster
Auctioneer: Trey Morris
Décor: Bari Singh & Ariel Kerrigan of HMR Designs
Notable Moments: From the grand garden entrance and VIP step and repeat to the stunning copper disco balls floating throughout the ballroom, Gateway Celebrity Fight Night was filled with contagious Studio 54 energy. Following the beautiful patient testimonials of successful clinical trials, over $1 million was raised through the over-the-top live auction, where several items went for over $100,000! And the grand finale? David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Earth Wind & Fire, The Sugar Hill Gang and the queen of disco herself, Thelma Houston, brought the house down with a fabulous 90-minute set that had everyone on the dance floor. It was a night of memories and meaningful philanthropy rolled into one!
Photos courtesy of Bob & Dawn Davis | Phil Gudenschwager | Lee Media | Stephen Mood