Disco-Themed ‘Gateway Celebrity Fight Night’ Raises Over $3M for Critical Cancer Research

The Event: Gateway Celebrity Fight Night

The Cause: Gateway for Cancer Research

Event Date: April 1, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge

Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson

The Champion’s Corner Sponsors: Quantum Energy | Danzik Applied Sciences | VibrantDoc | Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson

Dollars Raised: $3M+

Opening Entertainment: Light Balance Dance Troupe | Thelma Houston

Evening Entertainment: David Foster | Katharine McPhee | Taylor Dayne | Earth Wind & Fire | The Sugarhill Gang | Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Emcee: David Foster

Auctioneer: Trey Morris

Décor: Bari Singh & Ariel Kerrigan of HMR Designs

Notable Moments: From the grand garden entrance and VIP step and repeat to the stunning copper disco balls floating throughout the ballroom, Gateway Celebrity Fight Night was filled with contagious Studio 54 energy. Following the beautiful patient testimonials of successful clinical trials, over $1 million was raised through the over-the-top live auction, where several items went for over $100,000! And the grand finale? David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Earth Wind & Fire, The Sugar Hill Gang and the queen of disco herself, Thelma Houston, brought the house down with a fabulous 90-minute set that had everyone on the dance floor. It was a night of memories and meaningful philanthropy rolled into one!

Photos courtesy of Bob & Dawn Davis | Phil Gudenschwager | Lee Media | Stephen Mood

Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson

Jamir & Raquel Miller

Elisabeth Rohm & Peter Glatzer

Heather & Dustin Hamby

Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Cristina Cuomo Andrew Walters & Amy Burow Walters

Patient Advocates Beth Savage, Stephen & Richard Hull with Dr. Roychowdhury

Nick Lowery & Jennifer Yoffe Thelma Houston & Nile Rogers

Thelma Houston

The Sugarhill Gang

Earth Wind & Fire

Gateway executive vice president Natalie Stewart

Auctioneer Trey Morris

The Scene

Dancing the Night Away!