April 6, 2023

Disco-Themed ‘Gateway Celebrity Fight Night’ Raises Over $3M for Critical Cancer Research

Taylor Dayne, David Foster & Katharine McPhee

The Event: Gateway Celebrity Fight Night

The Cause: Gateway for Cancer Research

Event Date: April 1, 2023

Location: JW Marriott Desert Ridge 

Event Co-Chairs: Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson

The Champion’s Corner Sponsors: Quantum Energy | Danzik Applied Sciences | VibrantDoc | Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson

Dollars Raised: $3M+

Opening Entertainment: Light Balance Dance Troupe | Thelma Houston

Evening Entertainment: David Foster | Katharine McPhee | Taylor Dayne | Earth Wind & Fire | The Sugarhill Gang | Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Emcee: David Foster

Auctioneer: Trey Morris

Décor: Bari Singh & Ariel Kerrigan of HMR Designs 

Notable Moments: From the grand garden entrance and VIP step and repeat to the stunning copper disco balls floating throughout the ballroom, Gateway Celebrity Fight Night was filled with contagious Studio 54 energy. Following the beautiful patient testimonials of successful clinical trials, over $1 million was raised through the over-the-top live auction, where several items went for over $100,000! And the grand finale? David Foster, Katherine McPhee, Earth Wind & Fire, The Sugar Hill Gang and the queen of disco herself, Thelma Houston, brought the house down with a fabulous 90-minute set that had everyone on the dance floor. It was a night of memories and meaningful philanthropy rolled into one!    

Photos courtesy of Bob & Dawn Davis | Phil Gudenschwager | Lee Media | Stephen Mood

Dr. Richard J Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson
Jamir & Raquel Miller
Elisabeth Rohm & Peter Glatzer
Heather & Dustin Hamby
Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Cristina Cuomo
Andrew Walters & Amy Burow Walters
Patient Advocates Beth Savage, Stephen & Richard Hull with Dr. Roychowdhury
Nick Lowery & Jennifer Yoffe
Thelma Houston & Nile Rogers
Thelma Houston
The Sugarhill Gang
Earth Wind & Fire
Gateway executive vice president Natalie Stewart
Auctioneer Trey Morris
The Scene
Dancing the Night Away!
The Grand Finale!

