‘Design for Dogs’ Features Unique Dog Houses to Benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League

The Event: Design for Dogs

The Cause: Arizona Animal Welfare League

Event Date: February 24, 2023

Location: Facings of America

Mastiff Sponsors: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery | Whirlpool | MTI | Zephyr | Satco

Dollars Raised: $86,200

Winning Designs:

First Place – Working Mutt by Ware Malcomb and Breise Construction

Second Place – Barkelona Pavilion by Earth & Images, Candelaria Design Associates & GM Hunt Builders

Third Place – Tail Waggers Renewable Retreat by IK Interiors, Cawley Architects & Felix Construction

People’s Choice Award – The Retreat by Treasure in the Detail & The Contractor Guys

Notable Moments: Hosted by Facings of America, this dog-centric architectural event showcased one-of-a-kind dog house creations by local architects, interior designers, builders and industry partners. All of the dog houses were auctioned off to support the mission of Arizona Animal Welfare League. Hundreds of attendees came out to see the incredible structures as they enjoyed great food, drinks, music, entertainment and the lucky winners went home with each of the custom dog houses!

Some of the four-legged attendees from the event

The Scene