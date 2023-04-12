‘Design for Dogs’ Features Unique Dog Houses to Benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League
The Event: Design for Dogs
The Cause: Arizona Animal Welfare League
Event Date: February 24, 2023
Location: Facings of America
Mastiff Sponsors: Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery | Whirlpool | MTI | Zephyr | Satco
Dollars Raised: $86,200
Winning Designs:
- First Place – Working Mutt by Ware Malcomb and Breise Construction
- Second Place – Barkelona Pavilion by Earth & Images, Candelaria Design Associates & GM Hunt Builders
- Third Place – Tail Waggers Renewable Retreat by IK Interiors, Cawley Architects & Felix Construction
- People’s Choice Award – The Retreat by Treasure in the Detail & The Contractor Guys
Notable Moments: Hosted by Facings of America, this dog-centric architectural event showcased one-of-a-kind dog house creations by local architects, interior designers, builders and industry partners. All of the dog houses were auctioned off to support the mission of Arizona Animal Welfare League. Hundreds of attendees came out to see the incredible structures as they enjoyed great food, drinks, music, entertainment and the lucky winners went home with each of the custom dog houses!
