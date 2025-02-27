Desert Foundation Auxiliary Celebrates the ‘58th Annual Desert Ball’ 

2024 Desert Foundation Auxiliary Debutantes

The Grand Ballroom at the Phoenician Resort served as the backdrop for the 58th Annual Desert Ball hosted by the Desert Auxiliary Foundation.

Gala Co-Chairs: Leslie Lehr & Nicole Cundiff

Benefitting Organization: Rosie’s House

Décor: White House Designs

Notable Moments: The evening started with a long-standing tradition as the gala chair leadership greeted guests as they arrived with a warm welcome. The buzzy cocktail party was filled with families home for the holidays as committee members, Past Debutantes, grandfathers, fathers and sons milled about. The proclamation of the opening to the ballroom doors was announced and off we went to see everything that had been planned for over a year. The decor extended from the stage in hues of gray, blue and creme. Swags of fabric, the band, the table linens and fresh garden flowers all added to the aesthetic. The presentation of the 2024 class of Debutantes was lovely, followed by a smooth transition to their selected escorts. Dinner was served and the dance floor was packed!

Photography Courtesy of Scott Foust Studios