Derby Day ‘Party With a Purpose’ Helps Former Racehorses

The Event: Kentucky Derby Party at Mowry & Cotton at The Phoenician

The Cause: After the Homestretch-Arizona

Event Date: May 6, 2023

Location: The Phoenician Resort

Lead Sponsor: Woodford Reserve

Emcee: Sean McLaughlin

Notable Moments: Guests enjoyed the pageantry of the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” while savoring Southern-inspired cuisine, including crab hush puppies, a bourbon fruit bowl, country ham, grilled hanger steak with Mint Julep pesto and fried green tomatoes. Contests were held for Women’s Best Hat, Gentlemen’s Best Southern Style Attire and Best Couple’s Attire. The beautiful descendant of Secretariat, Bold Cowboy, was on site from After the Homestretch-Arizona, which reconditions, retrains and rehomes retired racehorses.

Photos courtesy of Andrew Shultz

Amy Jackson & Ann Damiano

John Schuler Stephen Musslin Gentlemen’s Best Southern-Style Attire Winners

Sean McLaughlin with Tracy von Aspen – Best Hat Winner

Jim & Sue Campbell – Best Dressed Couple winners with Sean McLaughlin

Bold Cowboy