Derby Day ‘Party With a Purpose’ Helps Former Racehorses
The Event: Kentucky Derby Party at Mowry & Cotton at The Phoenician
The Cause: After the Homestretch-Arizona
Event Date: May 6, 2023
Location: The Phoenician Resort
Lead Sponsor: Woodford Reserve
Emcee: Sean McLaughlin
Notable Moments: Guests enjoyed the pageantry of the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” while savoring Southern-inspired cuisine, including crab hush puppies, a bourbon fruit bowl, country ham, grilled hanger steak with Mint Julep pesto and fried green tomatoes. Contests were held for Women’s Best Hat, Gentlemen’s Best Southern Style Attire and Best Couple’s Attire. The beautiful descendant of Secretariat, Bold Cowboy, was on site from After the Homestretch-Arizona, which reconditions, retrains and rehomes retired racehorses.
Photos courtesy of Andrew Shultz