Visit Arizona Community Foundation billboard

May 22, 2023

Derby Day ‘Party With a Purpose’ Helps Former Racehorses

Greg Goetz with Rozaliya & Rock Thomas

The Event: Kentucky Derby Party at Mowry & Cotton at The Phoenician

The Cause: After the Homestretch-Arizona

Event Date: May 6, 2023

Location: The Phoenician Resort

Lead Sponsor: Woodford Reserve

Emcee: Sean McLaughlin

Notable Moments: Guests enjoyed the pageantry of the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” while savoring Southern-inspired cuisine, including crab hush puppies, a bourbon fruit bowl, country ham, grilled hanger steak with Mint Julep pesto and fried green tomatoes. Contests were held for Women’s Best Hat, Gentlemen’s Best Southern Style Attire and Best Couple’s Attire. The beautiful descendant of Secretariat, Bold Cowboy, was on site from After the Homestretch-Arizona, which reconditions, retrains and rehomes retired racehorses.

Photos courtesy of Andrew Shultz

Amy Jackson & Ann Damiano
John Schuler
Stephen Musslin
Gentlemen’s Best Southern-Style Attire Winners
Sean McLaughlin with Tracy von Aspen – Best Hat Winner
Jim & Sue Campbell – Best Dressed Couple winners with Sean McLaughlin
Bold Cowboy
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit HonorHealth

From Frontdoors Magazine

Creating Culture: The Missing Piece

Creating Culture: The Missing Piece

10 Questions With… Sophie Cunningham

10 Questions With… Sophie Cunningham

A 2nd Act: The Beat of a Heart, the Blink of an Eye

A 2nd Act: The Beat of a Heart, the Blink of an Eye

From the Road: What’s New in the Red Rocks

From the Road: What’s New in the Red Rocks

Back to Top