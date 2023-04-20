Club Kids Shine at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Gala
The Event: Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars Celebrating Extraordinary Youth
The Cause: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley
Event Date: March 4, 2023
Location: Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Title Sponsor: Commercial Plus Group
Event Co-Chairs: Basil Zaidi & Jody Sarchett
Honorees: Sands Chevrolet & Buzz Sands
2023 Youth Honorees: Ajah Scott, Ladmo Branch | Andre Trevino, Louis & Elizabeth Sands Branch | Daniel Ramirez, Swift Kids Branch | David Garduno Saavedra, Ed Robson Family Branch | Donovan Lavergne, Chandler Compadres Branch | Efrain Juarez, Harry & Sandy Rosenzweig Branch | Geraldmy Sauza, Jerry Colangelo Branch | Josephine Yvonne Rubio, Bob Bove Branch | Junior Beltran, Spencer D. & Mary Jane Stewart Branch | Xitlalic Noemi Portillo, Warner & Shirley Gabel Branch
Dollars Raised: $4.5 million
Emcee: Craig Fouhy
Music by: JTM3
Auctioneer: Jim Jungers
Notable Moments: Excitement was in the air as supporters, families and Club kids gathered, donning sneakers with their formal attire. The program kicked off with honors for long-time supporter Buzz Sands that included highlights of his robust personal and professional history of philanthropic giving. The Youth of the Year candidates each had their moment to shine as they presented their inspirational stories of overcoming difficulties with guidance from the Clubs. The crescendo for the evening? Xitlalic Noemi Portillo was awarded the top honor as Youth of the Year for 2023. Congratulations to all!
Photos courtesy of Mark Sklany and Peter Jordan Photo