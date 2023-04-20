Club Kids Shine at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Gala

The Event: Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Stars Celebrating Extraordinary Youth

The Cause: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

Event Date: March 4, 2023

Location: Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Title Sponsor: Commercial Plus Group

Event Co-Chairs: Basil Zaidi & Jody Sarchett

Honorees: Sands Chevrolet & Buzz Sands

2023 Youth Honorees: Ajah Scott, Ladmo Branch | Andre Trevino, Louis & Elizabeth Sands Branch | Daniel Ramirez, Swift Kids Branch | David Garduno Saavedra, Ed Robson Family Branch | Donovan Lavergne, Chandler Compadres Branch | Efrain Juarez, Harry & Sandy Rosenzweig Branch | Geraldmy Sauza, Jerry Colangelo Branch | Josephine Yvonne Rubio, Bob Bove Branch | Junior Beltran, Spencer D. & Mary Jane Stewart Branch | Xitlalic Noemi Portillo, Warner & Shirley Gabel Branch

Dollars Raised: $4.5 million

Emcee: Craig Fouhy

Music by: JTM3

Auctioneer: Jim Jungers

Notable Moments: Excitement was in the air as supporters, families and Club kids gathered, donning sneakers with their formal attire. The program kicked off with honors for long-time supporter Buzz Sands that included highlights of his robust personal and professional history of philanthropic giving. The Youth of the Year candidates each had their moment to shine as they presented their inspirational stories of overcoming difficulties with guidance from the Clubs. The crescendo for the evening? Xitlalic Noemi Portillo was awarded the top honor as Youth of the Year for 2023. Congratulations to all!

Photos courtesy of Mark Sklany and Peter Jordan Photo

Co-Chairs Basil Zaidi & Jody Sarchett

Renee & Bob Parsons

Buzz Sands

Latasha Causey

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke with Donovan Lavergne

Youth of the Year Xitlalic Noemi Portillo

Chantel Sanchez

Junior Beltran

Geraldmy Sauza

Andre Trevino, CEO Marcia Mintz & Cullen Maxey

Craig Fouhy