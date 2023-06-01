Childsplay ‘World of Wonder Gala’ Honors Community Icon Betty McRae & Family

The Event: World of Wonder Gala

The Cause: Childsplay

Event Date: April 15, 2023

Location: The Clayton House

Presenting Sponsor: The McRae Family

Honorees: The McRae Family was honored with the It Takes a Village Award

Chair: Darlene Keller Price

Entertainment: Childsplay | Just Energy Entertainment

Emcee: Brandon Lee

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: The beautiful evening kicked off with an extensive silent auction filled with art and unique baskets filled with fabulous items. The program featured a touching and well-deserved tribute to community icon and arts supporter Betty McRae and her family. Three generations were in attendance to support the educational programs provided by Childsplay through theater and storytelling each year.

Photos courtesy of Childsplay

Herb & Ava Genung with Event Chair Darlene Keller Price & John Price

Matthew & Marcia Benjamin

Jeff & Leslie Rich

Wally & Martha Henkel

Marcelino Quiñonez & Jon Gentry

Lynne Love, DeeDee Vecchione, Missi Harrington, Diane O’Malley, Bea Rocklin, Susie Muzzy & Carol Dries

Vernon & Vicki Vaughn

Sean Donnelly, David Saar Founder of Childsplay and Sonja Saar

Brandon Lee