Childsplay ‘World of Wonder Gala’ Honors Community Icon Betty McRae & Family
The Event: World of Wonder Gala
The Cause: Childsplay
Event Date: April 15, 2023
Location: The Clayton House
Presenting Sponsor: The McRae Family
Honorees: The McRae Family was honored with the It Takes a Village Award
Chair: Darlene Keller Price
Entertainment: Childsplay | Just Energy Entertainment
Emcee: Brandon Lee
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: The beautiful evening kicked off with an extensive silent auction filled with art and unique baskets filled with fabulous items. The program featured a touching and well-deserved tribute to community icon and arts supporter Betty McRae and her family. Three generations were in attendance to support the educational programs provided by Childsplay through theater and storytelling each year.
Photos courtesy of Childsplay