Child Crisis Arizona Story Comes Full Circle at ‘Lunch for Love’

The Event: Lunch for Love

The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona

Event Date: October 26, 2022

Location: The Biltmore Resort

Co-Chairs: Mary Riley Michel & Erik Olsson

Honorary Chairs: Lori & Jeff Blandford

Dollars Raised: $1.2 million

Entertainment: Jenna Rae

Notable Moment: Linda Manywounds shared the touching and heartfelt experience she and her siblings had as children while receiving care in the agency’s emergency shelter years ago. The services provided by Child Crisis Arizona helped her become the woman she is today — a successful entrepreneur with a family of her own. “I am so grateful that at such a critical moment, Child Crisis Arizona was there to serve as a piece of the puzzle in my life story,” she said.

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz Pictures in Pixels Photography & Janelle Etzel Photography

Doug Diehl with Mary Riley Michel & Robbie Michel | Photo by Janelle Etzel

Quinn DeAngelis, Kathy & Bruce Samuels, John & Elena Dorsey and Kathy DeAngelis | Photo by Colleen Katz

Jenna Rae | Photo by Janelle Etzel

Photo by Janelle Etzel

Jodi Stoken, Justin Duran with Torrie Taj, Child Crisis Arizona CEO | Photo by Janelle Etzel