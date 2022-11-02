Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

Nov. 2, 2022

Child Crisis Arizona Story Comes Full Circle at ‘Lunch for Love’

The Raisanen Family with Linda Manywounds, Photo by Colleen Katz Pictures in Pixels Photography

The Event: Lunch for Love

The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona

Event Date: October 26, 2022

Location: The Biltmore Resort

Co-Chairs: Mary Riley Michel & Erik Olsson

Honorary Chairs: Lori & Jeff Blandford 

Dollars Raised: $1.2 million

Entertainment: Jenna Rae

Notable Moment: Linda Manywounds shared the touching and heartfelt experience she and her siblings had as children while receiving care in the agency’s emergency shelter years ago. The services provided by Child Crisis Arizona helped her become the woman she is today — a successful entrepreneur with a family of her own. “I am so grateful that at such a critical moment, Child Crisis Arizona was there to serve as a piece of the puzzle in my life story,” she said. 

Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz Pictures in Pixels Photography & Janelle Etzel Photography

Doug Diehl with Mary Riley Michel & Robbie Michel | Photo by Janelle Etzel
Quinn DeAngelis, Kathy & Bruce Samuels, John & Elena Dorsey and Kathy DeAngelis | Photo by Colleen Katz
Jenna Rae | Photo by Janelle Etzel
Photo by Janelle Etzel
Jodi Stoken, Justin Duran with Torrie Taj, Child Crisis Arizona CEO | Photo by Janelle Etzel
Photo by Janelle Etzel
Photo by Janelle Etzel

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Arizona Community Foundation billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

A Cultural Dining Adventure

A Cultural Dining Adventure

Next Doors: Promise of a New Day

Next Doors: Promise of a New Day

Charity Spotlight: A Mother’s Love

Charity Spotlight: A Mother’s Love

10 Questions with… Jason Alexander

10 Questions with… Jason Alexander

Back to Top