Child Crisis Arizona Story Comes Full Circle at ‘Lunch for Love’
The Event: Lunch for Love
The Cause: Child Crisis Arizona
Event Date: October 26, 2022
Location: The Biltmore Resort
Co-Chairs: Mary Riley Michel & Erik Olsson
Honorary Chairs: Lori & Jeff Blandford
Dollars Raised: $1.2 million
Entertainment: Jenna Rae
Notable Moment: Linda Manywounds shared the touching and heartfelt experience she and her siblings had as children while receiving care in the agency’s emergency shelter years ago. The services provided by Child Crisis Arizona helped her become the woman she is today — a successful entrepreneur with a family of her own. “I am so grateful that at such a critical moment, Child Crisis Arizona was there to serve as a piece of the puzzle in my life story,” she said.
Photos courtesy of Colleen Katz Pictures in Pixels Photography & Janelle Etzel Photography