Chic ‘Wine, Women & Shoes’ Event Raises Over $450,000 for Fresh Start
The Event: Wine, Women & Shoes
The Cause: Fresh Start
Event Date: September 10, 2022
Location: Chateau Luxe
Event Co-Chairs: Samantha Burgett & Dominique Ladomato
Leading Sponsors: JP Morgan Chase & Co., DA RANCH, Dillard’s, Red Mountain Weight Loss, Lerner & Rowe and Valley Toyota Dealers
Dollars Raised: $450,000+
Fashion Show: Dillard’s
Emcee: Caribe Devine & Rachel McNeill of 12 News
Auctioneer: Heather Frank
Notable Moments: The sell-out crowd shopped and sipped while sporting an on-point shoe game to kick off this year’s event. Following the fabulous “fall trends” fashion show, Fresh Start President and CEO Kim McWaters led an emotional “Mission Moment,” which inspired many to raise their paddle to support the women served each and every day.
Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager