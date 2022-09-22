Chic ‘Wine, Women & Shoes’ Event Raises Over $450,000 for Fresh Start

The Event: Wine, Women & Shoes

The Cause: Fresh Start

Event Date: September 10, 2022

Location: Chateau Luxe

Event Co-Chairs: Samantha Burgett & Dominique Ladomato

Leading Sponsors: JP Morgan Chase & Co., DA RANCH, Dillard’s, Red Mountain Weight Loss, Lerner & Rowe and Valley Toyota Dealers

Dollars Raised: $450,000+

Fashion Show: Dillard’s

Emcee: Caribe Devine & Rachel McNeill of 12 News

Auctioneer: Heather Frank

Notable Moments: The sell-out crowd shopped and sipped while sporting an on-point shoe game to kick off this year’s event. Following the fabulous “fall trends” fashion show, Fresh Start President and CEO Kim McWaters led an emotional “Mission Moment,” which inspired many to raise their paddle to support the women served each and every day.

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

The Fresh Start Auxiliary Board

Co-Chairs Dominique Ladomato & Samantha Burgett

Pamela Culpepper with Fresh Start Board Chair, Adrianne Wright Auxiliary Board Chair Jessica Gale & Sharif Faruque

The Leading Shoe Guys – Trey Petznick was crowned “Prince of Pump” & Shane Essert was crowned “King of Sole”

Jacki Tatman & The Leiden Mitchell Ladies

The wine tasting!

Fresh Start Client Jaylene (3rd from left) with her family and members of the Auxiliary Board

Fashion show presented by Dillard’s