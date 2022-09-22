Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

Sept. 22, 2022

Chic ‘Wine, Women & Shoes’ Event Raises Over $450,000 for Fresh Start

Kim McWaters, Melinda Petznick & Belle Petznick

The Event: Wine, Women & Shoes
The Cause: Fresh Start
Event Date: September 10, 2022
Location: Chateau Luxe
Event Co-Chairs: Samantha Burgett & Dominique Ladomato
Leading Sponsors: JP Morgan Chase & Co., DA RANCH, Dillard’s, Red Mountain Weight Loss, Lerner & Rowe and Valley Toyota Dealers 
Dollars Raised: $450,000+
Fashion Show: Dillard’s
Emcee: Caribe Devine & Rachel McNeill of 12 News
Auctioneer: Heather Frank
Notable Moments: The sell-out crowd shopped and sipped while sporting an on-point shoe game to kick off this year’s event. Following the fabulous “fall trends” fashion show, Fresh Start President and CEO Kim McWaters led an emotional “Mission Moment,” which inspired many to raise their paddle to support the women served each and every day.

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

The Fresh Start Auxiliary Board
Co-Chairs Dominique Ladomato & Samantha Burgett
Pamela Culpepper with Fresh Start Board Chair, Adrianne Wright
Auxiliary Board Chair Jessica Gale & Sharif Faruque
The Leading Shoe Guys – Trey Petznick was crowned “Prince of Pump” & Shane Essert was crowned “King of Sole”
Jacki Tatman & The Leiden Mitchell Ladies
The wine tasting!
Fresh Start Client Jaylene (3rd from left) with her family and members of the Auxiliary Board
Fashion show presented by Dillard’s
Gorgeous centerpieces by PIP and Stem Swag

