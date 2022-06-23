Visit Drewett Works

June 23, 2022

C-CAP Awards Culinary Scholarships

2022 Class of C-CAP Arizona Scholars

The Event: C-CAP Arizona 30th Annual Awards Breakfast

The Cause: Careers through Culinary Arts Program

Event Date: April 26, 2022

Location & Event Host: The Phoenician

Sponsors: The Phoenician and U.S. Foods

Notable Moments: This special celebration for 25 graduating high school seniors and the top 10 juniors from across the state was filled with accolades from teachers and professional chefs who serve as leaders and mentors within the C-CAP program. Past scholarship recipients also returned to support the next generation of culinary professionals as they received their scholarships to further their education in culinary arts. Student Julieanna Hoey was shocked when she was awarded full tuition to attend the Culinary Institute of America in addition to the Women of Scottsdale scholarship award. 

Photos courtesy of Cha Taccad

Mark Tarbell, Julianna Hoey of Marana High School, Jelani Port & JoAnn Holland
Thax Turner & Kevin Barko
Rebecca Tillman, Executive Sous Chef at The Phoenician
Student Brayden Chapman with Bertrand Berry
Jill Smith, Program Director
The fabulous breakfast buffet prepared by The Phoenician

