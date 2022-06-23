C-CAP Awards Culinary Scholarships
The Event: C-CAP Arizona 30th Annual Awards Breakfast
The Cause: Careers through Culinary Arts Program
Event Date: April 26, 2022
Location & Event Host: The Phoenician
Sponsors: The Phoenician and U.S. Foods
Notable Moments: This special celebration for 25 graduating high school seniors and the top 10 juniors from across the state was filled with accolades from teachers and professional chefs who serve as leaders and mentors within the C-CAP program. Past scholarship recipients also returned to support the next generation of culinary professionals as they received their scholarships to further their education in culinary arts. Student Julieanna Hoey was shocked when she was awarded full tuition to attend the Culinary Institute of America in addition to the Women of Scottsdale scholarship award.
Photos courtesy of Cha Taccad