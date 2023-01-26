Board of Visitors Kicks Up the Holidays at Annual Fashion Show Luncheon
The Event: 69th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon
The Cause: The Board of Visitors
Event Date: December 17, 2022
Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort
Co-Chairs: Meg Clark & Katie Cummings
Fashions By: Alixandra Collections + Alixandra Blue | Evereve | Garage Boutique & Concept Store | Glam Squad Prom & Pageant | Kate Spade | Muse Apparel
Emcee: Karie Dozer
Entertainment: Mariachi Pasion
Decor: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: Once again, the Board of Visitors Grandpas and their grandchildren stole the show to start the festivities in their holiday best. The “Kickin’ up the Holidays!” theme was evident in the fabulous cowboy boots that many of the Flower Girls sported on the runway with their fashions. Several of the 2023 Flower Girls honored their mothers and grandmothers by wearing heirloom jewelry that was passed down to them. The perfect dessert? Everyone left with a beautifully decorated Western boot or saguaro cactus holiday cookie… we doubt any were left for Santa!
Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager