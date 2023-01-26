Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

Jan. 26, 2023

Board of Visitors Kicks Up the Holidays at Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

Flowers Girls on the Runway!

The Event: 69th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

The Cause: The Board of Visitors 

Event Date: December 17, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort

Co-Chairs: Meg Clark & Katie Cummings 

Fashions By: Alixandra Collections + Alixandra Blue | Evereve | Garage Boutique & Concept Store | Glam Squad Prom & Pageant | Kate Spade | Muse Apparel

Emcee: Karie Dozer

Entertainment: Mariachi Pasion

Decor: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: Once again, the Board of Visitors Grandpas and their grandchildren stole the show to start the festivities in their holiday best. The “Kickin’ up the Holidays!” theme was evident in the fabulous cowboy boots that many of the Flower Girls sported on the runway with their fashions. Several of the 2023 Flower Girls honored their mothers and grandmothers by wearing heirloom jewelry that was passed down to them. The perfect dessert? Everyone left with a beautifully decorated Western boot or saguaro cactus holiday cookie… we doubt any were left for Santa! 

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

Co-Chairs Katie Cummings & Meg Clark
Bill & Lizzy Bayless with John & Coleen Lomax
Carrie Hall & Sally Guenther
Karrin Taylor-Robson & Olivia Taylor
Jimmy Bayless & Betsey Bayless
Deb Stamets, Lynne Jackson & Molly Lewis
Cindy Good, Karen Kotalik, Patsy Langmade & Shan Francis
Stacey Burbach, Hillary Charles & Vicki Richardson
Val Ladato & Nany Singer
Chuck Walton, Eliza Stooks, Katie Stooks & Wade Stooks with Carrie Serrano
Judy Edens, Prue Brito & Deb Cain
Bob Byram & Grandchildren
Charlie Dunlap & Grandchildren
Joan Walton & Gracie Chester on the Runway
Anna Pisoni
Sophia Kohrs
Ava Hilsabeck
Isabella Tass
Leslie, Brooke & Todd Lehr
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Scott Foust

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Beene Town

Cover Story: Beene Town

The Posh Playground

The Posh Playground

Cheers to Mocktails

Cheers to Mocktails

10 Questions With… Carla Hall

10 Questions With… Carla Hall

Back to Top