Board of Visitors Kicks Up the Holidays at Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

The Event: 69th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

The Cause: The Board of Visitors

Event Date: December 17, 2022

Location: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort

Co-Chairs: Meg Clark & Katie Cummings

Fashions By: Alixandra Collections + Alixandra Blue | Evereve | Garage Boutique & Concept Store | Glam Squad Prom & Pageant | Kate Spade | Muse Apparel

Emcee: Karie Dozer

Entertainment: Mariachi Pasion

Decor: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: Once again, the Board of Visitors Grandpas and their grandchildren stole the show to start the festivities in their holiday best. The “Kickin’ up the Holidays!” theme was evident in the fabulous cowboy boots that many of the Flower Girls sported on the runway with their fashions. Several of the 2023 Flower Girls honored their mothers and grandmothers by wearing heirloom jewelry that was passed down to them. The perfect dessert? Everyone left with a beautifully decorated Western boot or saguaro cactus holiday cookie… we doubt any were left for Santa!

Photos courtesy of Phil Gudenschwager

Co-Chairs Katie Cummings & Meg Clark

Bill & Lizzy Bayless with John & Coleen Lomax

Carrie Hall & Sally Guenther

Karrin Taylor-Robson & Olivia Taylor

Jimmy Bayless & Betsey Bayless

Deb Stamets, Lynne Jackson & Molly Lewis

Cindy Good, Karen Kotalik, Patsy Langmade & Shan Francis

Stacey Burbach, Hillary Charles & Vicki Richardson

Val Ladato & Nany Singer

Chuck Walton, Eliza Stooks, Katie Stooks & Wade Stooks with Carrie Serrano

Judy Edens, Prue Brito & Deb Cain

Bob Byram & Grandchildren Charlie Dunlap & Grandchildren

Joan Walton & Gracie Chester on the Runway

Anna Pisoni Sophia Kohrs Ava Hilsabeck Isabella Tass

Leslie, Brooke & Todd Lehr