Big Plans Announced at Assistance League of Phoenix Fundraiser
The Event: 52nd Annual Celebration of Caring, Big Dreams & Blueprints
The Cause: Assistance League of Phoenix
Event Date: March 10, 2023
Location: Chateau Luxe
Presenting Sponsors: Desert Financial Credit Union & The Carroll and Marguerite Wheeler Foundation
Event Chair: Susan Frank
Honorees: Jim Swanson
Emcee: Nick Ciletti | ABC15
Notable Moments: The blueprint theme was creatively woven into all aspects of the event, starting in the lobby as guests were surrounded by a supersized display of architectural tools like blueprints, pencils, compasses and protractors. The theme fit perfectly as Assistance League of Phoenix leadership shared a mockup of their exciting plans for a new 25,000 sq. ft. warehouse. This collaboration with Desert Mission Food Bank and HonorHealth will allow for indoor parking for buses and quadruple the current inventory space to serve children and families in need. We can’t wait for the ribbon cutting!