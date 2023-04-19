Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

April 19, 2023

Big Plans Announced at Assistance League of Phoenix Fundraiser

Aimee Runyon, Jim Swanson & Jeff Meshey

The Event: 52nd Annual Celebration of Caring, Big Dreams & Blueprints 

The Cause: Assistance League of Phoenix

Event Date: March 10, 2023

Location: Chateau Luxe

Presenting Sponsors: Desert Financial Credit Union & The Carroll and Marguerite Wheeler Foundation

Event Chair: Susan Frank

Honorees: Jim Swanson 

Emcee: Nick Ciletti | ABC15

Notable Moments: The blueprint theme was creatively woven into all aspects of the event, starting in the lobby as guests were surrounded by a supersized display of architectural tools like blueprints, pencils, compasses and protractors. The theme fit perfectly as Assistance League of Phoenix leadership shared a mockup of their exciting plans for a new 25,000 sq. ft. warehouse. This collaboration with Desert Mission Food Bank and HonorHealth will allow for indoor parking for buses and quadruple the current inventory space to serve children and families in need. We can’t wait for the ribbon cutting! 

Dennis Sage, Larry Lazarus, Bob Nanberg & Tom Ambrose
Susan Frank & Jeff Meshey
Jill Porter & Judy Mullin
Traci Swanson, Page Chancellor, Sarah Davis, Sara Fleury & Diane Moore
Stephanie Chastain & Gina Agee
Kelly Barr and Barbara Hood
Daniel Scarpinato & Matt Gress
Susan Thomas & Dickson Barnhart
David Bruner & Peggy Baze
Emcee Nick Cilettie
The Scene

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit HonorHealth

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Movers, Shakers and Impact Makers

Cover Story: Movers, Shakers and Impact Makers

Creating Culture: Art in the Shadows

Creating Culture: Art in the Shadows

A Second Chance at Helpings Café

A Second Chance at Helpings Café

Next Doors: Forging New Paths

Next Doors: Forging New Paths

Back to Top