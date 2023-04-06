‘Big Night Out’ Celebrates Big Brothers Big Sisters, Showcases New Facility
The Event: Big Night Out: A Red Carpet Affair
The Cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
Event Date: March 3, 2023
Location: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Event Co-Chairs: Chelsea & Trevor Martin and Nicki & Chris Roode
Presenting Sponsor: Rowley Family Foundation
Dollars Raised: $443,000+
Emcee: Paul Horton
Auctioneer: Letitia Frye
Notable Moment: The energetic “Red Carpet” affair featured incredible legacy stories from “Bigs” and “Littles,” depicting how their relationships help create bonds that last a lifetime. The night also showcased the organization’s new facility at 16th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix, which is helping them make the experience of being part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona more meaningful than ever before.
Photos courtesy of Redd Legend Media | Little Brother Riley