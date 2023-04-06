Visit My Sister’s Closet

April 6, 2023

‘Big Night Out’ Celebrates Big Brothers Big Sisters, Showcases New Facility

Co-Chairs Trevor & Chelsea Martin and Nicki & Chris Roode

The Event: Big Night Out: A Red Carpet Affair

The Cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Event Date: March 3, 2023

Location: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa 

Event Co-Chairs: Chelsea & Trevor Martin and Nicki & Chris Roode

Presenting Sponsor: Rowley Family Foundation

Dollars Raised: $443,000+

Emcee: Paul Horton

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moment: The energetic “Red Carpet” affair featured incredible legacy stories from “Bigs” and “Littles,” depicting how their relationships help create bonds that last a lifetime. The night also showcased the organization’s new facility at 16th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix, which is helping them make the experience of being part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona more meaningful than ever before. 

Photos courtesy of Redd Legend Media | Little Brother Riley

Cathy Brown, Lena Spotleson, Britt Powell, Amy Walters & Kelli Schnieder
Tracey & Larry Lytle
Teresa & Casey Strunk
Big Brother Reed Glick and Little Brother Sam
Todd Koishigawa, Susan Hwang, Linda & Jim Koishigawa with Young Mo Hwang
Little Brother Michael & Big Brother Anthony
Fernando Perez & Dr. Suzy Stein
Brett Carnival, Andrea Balmores, Jeremy Woodruff, Robert & Tiffanie Tallman with Marie Winter
Lori & Mike Suriano
Lt. Colonel Erich Scheider & Valerie Scheider
Nikki Amberg, Eric Hess & Paula McCall
Little Brother Carlos and Big Brother of the Year JC Flores
Little Brother Isaiah
Al Molina, Randy & Kaylynn Widmaier with Renae Molina
Emcee Paul Horton
BBBSAZ president & CEO Laura Capello
Letitia Frye leading the live auction
Jim Mapstead, Paul Evans & Oscar De las salas
