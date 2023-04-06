‘Big Night Out’ Celebrates Big Brothers Big Sisters, Showcases New Facility

The Event: Big Night Out: A Red Carpet Affair

The Cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Event Date: March 3, 2023

Location: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Event Co-Chairs: Chelsea & Trevor Martin and Nicki & Chris Roode

Presenting Sponsor: Rowley Family Foundation

Dollars Raised: $443,000+

Emcee: Paul Horton

Auctioneer: Letitia Frye

Notable Moment: The energetic “Red Carpet” affair featured incredible legacy stories from “Bigs” and “Littles,” depicting how their relationships help create bonds that last a lifetime. The night also showcased the organization’s new facility at 16th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix, which is helping them make the experience of being part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona more meaningful than ever before.

Photos courtesy of Redd Legend Media | Little Brother Riley

Cathy Brown, Lena Spotleson, Britt Powell, Amy Walters & Kelli Schnieder

Tracey & Larry Lytle

Teresa & Casey Strunk

Big Brother Reed Glick and Little Brother Sam

Todd Koishigawa, Susan Hwang, Linda & Jim Koishigawa with Young Mo Hwang

Little Brother Michael & Big Brother Anthony

Fernando Perez & Dr. Suzy Stein

Brett Carnival, Andrea Balmores, Jeremy Woodruff, Robert & Tiffanie Tallman with Marie Winter

Lori & Mike Suriano

Lt. Colonel Erich Scheider & Valerie Scheider

Nikki Amberg, Eric Hess & Paula McCall

Little Brother Carlos and Big Brother of the Year JC Flores

Little Brother Isaiah

Al Molina, Randy & Kaylynn Widmaier with Renae Molina

Emcee Paul Horton

BBBSAZ president & CEO Laura Capello

Letitia Frye leading the live auction

Jim Mapstead, Paul Evans & Oscar De las salas