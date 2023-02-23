Barrow Grand Ball Raises $7M, Surpasses $100M Since 1965 Inaugural Event
The Event: 2023 Barrow Grand Ball
The Cause: Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation
Event Date: January 21, 2023
Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort
Co-Chairs: Amy Cohn & Erin Gogolak
Dollars Raised: $7 million
Entertainment: The Hamptons
Décor: Angelic Grove
Notable Moments: The chilly January evening warmed instantly as supporters of Barrow Neurological Foundation greeted each other for cocktail hour in the Biltmore’s Gold Room. The energy was palpable as everyone moved over to the Grand Ballroom for the reveal of the beautiful white-draped room splashed in magenta-colored light. The anticipated greeting by Women’s Board President Diane Might and subsequent fundraising announcement of breaking through the $100 million lifetime fundraising threshold resulted in a standing ovation and cheers throughout the ballroom.
