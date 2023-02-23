Visit Hospice of the Valley billboard

Feb. 23, 2023

Barrow Grand Ball Raises $7M, Surpasses $100M Since 1965 Inaugural Event

Co-Chair Amy Cohn, Dr. Michael T. Lawton, Co-Chair Erin Gogolak & Diane Might

The Event: 2023 Barrow Grand Ball

The Cause: Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation

Event Date: January 21, 2023

Location: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Co-Chairs: Amy Cohn & Erin Gogolak

Dollars Raised: $7 million

Entertainment: The Hamptons 

Décor: Angelic Grove 

Notable Moments: The chilly January evening warmed instantly as supporters of Barrow Neurological Foundation greeted each other for cocktail hour in the Biltmore’s Gold Room. The energy was palpable as everyone moved over to the Grand Ballroom for the reveal of the beautiful white-draped room splashed in magenta-colored light. The anticipated greeting by Women’s Board President Diane Might and subsequent fundraising announcement of breaking through the $100 million lifetime fundraising threshold resulted in a standing ovation and cheers throughout the ballroom. 

Photos courtesy of Jared Platt

Mary Ellen McKee & Dr. Thomas McClammy
Judy Hewson, Jacquie Dorrance & Christine Watson
Lauri Termansen, Donna Johnson & Chrissy Sayare
Jan Lewis & Tahnia McKeever
Mike & Sandy Hecomovich
Gabrielle Finley-Hazle, Ray Thurston & Howard Hazle
Willie & Shan Francis
Claudia Critchfield, Debbie Norling & Nan Howlett
Bill Pope & Sally Odegard
Bob Uhl, Dr. Michael T. Lawton & Suzanne Lawton, Ellen Uhl with Nancy Hanley Eriksson & Ron Eriksson
Erika Dickey & Dr. Anna Burke
Barrow Foundation President Katie Cobb & Dr. Michael T. Lawton
The Scene
The gorgeous place setting

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
