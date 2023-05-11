Ballet Arizona Honors Beloved Dancer at Annual Gala

The Event: Dance with Me Gala

The Cause: Ballet Arizona

Event Date: April 14, 2023

Location: Phoenix Art Museum

Presenting Sponsor: Joan & Charles Berry

Honorees: The Dancers of Ballet Arizona | Colleen Buckley, The Hazel Hare Artistic Excellence Award

Event Chair: Joan Berry

Dollars Raised: $513,000

Entertainment: Ballet Arizona | The JJ’s

Notable Moments: A beautiful April night fittingly welcomed Ballet Arizona supporters to their sold-out, spring-themed gala. This memorable evening was inspired by the upcoming world premiere of “The Rite of Spring,” a new production choreographed by Ib Andersen and performed under the stars at Desert Botanical Garden. Prior to dinner, guests enjoyed a moving dance performance of The Shepherd’s Boy, choreographed by the late Colleen Buckley. The Buckley family accepted the 2023 Hazel Hare award in Colleen’s honor for her dedication to her artistry and passion for the art through ballet education.

Photos courtesy of Haute Media

Jeff & Mary Ehret with Barbara & Terry Fenzl

Randy Pacheco, Luis Corrales, Helio Lima, Jillian Barrell & Nayon Iovino

Ib Anderson with Carol & Randy Schilling

Jude Miller Burke, Ronn Hart, Warren Meyer & Kate Groves

Stephen Hardy & Addison Crawford

Mike Bolar, Ricardo Santos & Flavia Campbell

Tracy Olson, Jordan Siegfried, Kristin Heggli & Anya Borshch

Leticia Endler, Alli Chester, Demitra Bereveskos & Alison Remmers