Ballet Arizona Honors Beloved Dancer at Annual Gala
The Event: Dance with Me Gala
The Cause: Ballet Arizona
Event Date: April 14, 2023
Location: Phoenix Art Museum
Presenting Sponsor: Joan & Charles Berry
Honorees: The Dancers of Ballet Arizona | Colleen Buckley, The Hazel Hare Artistic Excellence Award
Event Chair: Joan Berry
Dollars Raised: $513,000
Entertainment: Ballet Arizona | The JJ’s
Notable Moments: A beautiful April night fittingly welcomed Ballet Arizona supporters to their sold-out, spring-themed gala. This memorable evening was inspired by the upcoming world premiere of “The Rite of Spring,” a new production choreographed by Ib Andersen and performed under the stars at Desert Botanical Garden. Prior to dinner, guests enjoyed a moving dance performance of The Shepherd’s Boy, choreographed by the late Colleen Buckley. The Buckley family accepted the 2023 Hazel Hare award in Colleen’s honor for her dedication to her artistry and passion for the art through ballet education.
Photos courtesy of Haute Media