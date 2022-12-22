Ava’s Treehouse Honors Cancer Fighting Champions
The Event: Ava’s Tree House Gala
The Cause: Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children
Event Date: October 21, 2022
Location: The Phoenician
Presenting Sponsors: Desert Mountain Health & Desert Cove Recovery
Honoree: Jim “Bones” Mackay
Entertainment: Lucky Devils Band
Master of Ceremonies: Drew Stoltz
Auctioneer: Anna Aja
Notable Moments: Jim “Bones” Mackay was presented the Goldy Award for his philanthropic support of the ACFC, named after long-standing supporters Paul and Amy Goldschmidt. The ACFC provides critical programs of support to families fighting pediatric cancer, and the proceeds from the event support a new space for the young “Cancer Warriors” and their families to experience during their treatment – Ava’s Tree House.
Photos courtesy of Shiv Photography AZ