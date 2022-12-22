Visit White House (billboard)

Dec. 22, 2022

Ava’s Treehouse Honors Cancer Fighting Champions

Cristina Atabala, Geetha Ananthakrishnn, Chrisie Funari, Meg Dufour, MA, LPC, Andrea Smith & Stephanie Pham

The Event: Ava’s Tree House Gala

The Cause: Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children

Event Date: October 21, 2022

Location: The Phoenician

Presenting Sponsors: Desert Mountain Health & Desert Cove Recovery

Honoree: Jim “Bones” Mackay

Entertainment: Lucky Devils Band

Master of Ceremonies: Drew Stoltz

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Notable Moments: Jim “Bones” Mackay was presented the Goldy Award for his philanthropic support of the ACFC, named after long-standing supporters Paul and Amy Goldschmidt. The ACFC provides critical programs of support to families fighting pediatric cancer, and the proceeds from the event support a new space for the young “Cancer Warriors” and their families to experience during their treatment – Ava’s Tree House.

Photos courtesy of Shiv Photography AZ

Jen Mackay (center) accepting the Annual Goldy Award on behalf of her and her husband Jim “Bones” Mackay
Jim “Bones” Mackay
Leo, Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children’s Certified Therapy Dog
The Scene from the Live Auction
Live entertainment by The Lucky Devils

