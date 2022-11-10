Visit Cre8tive

Nov. 10, 2022

ASU’s College of Health Solutions Celebrates 10 Years of Leadership & Innovation

David Sklar, Judy & Mark Searle with Chris & Malcom Grant

The Event: Celebration of Health

The Cause: ASU College of Health Solutions

Event Date: October 19, 2022

Location: El Chorro

Presenting Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona & Circle the City

Keynote Speaker: Amy Van Dyken-Rouen

Celebration of Health Honorees: Circle the City – Community Impact Award | Arizona Burn Center, Valleywise Health – Health Equity Award | Café 27 Youth Center, Terros Health – Health Innovation Award | Denee Bex, Tumbleweed Nutrition – Outstanding Alumna Award

Dollars Raised: $65,000+

Entertainment: Devil Clefs (a capella group)

Notable Moment: The evening kicked off with several incredible interactive displays by students of the college with live demonstrations of their current research projects. Later in the evening, several other students led the program and honors, ending with an overview of the accomplishments being made at the school by Dean Deborah Helitzer.  

Photos courtesy of Jon Mouer

Honoree Denee Bex & Brian Bex
Renuka Vemuri, One of the Student Emcees
Dean Deborah Helitzer with Kim Despres of Circle the City
Kimberly McWilliams of Terros Health with Dean Deborah Helitzer
Dr. Kevin Foster of Arizona Burn Center with Dean Deborah Helitzer
Dean Deborah Helitzer with Olympic Gold Medalist Amy Van Dyken-Rouen
ASU College of Health Solutions’ Qiaobin Hu talks about research with event guest
ASU Members of ASU’s Devil Clefs a cappella group

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
