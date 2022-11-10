ASU’s College of Health Solutions Celebrates 10 Years of Leadership & Innovation
The Event: Celebration of Health
The Cause: ASU College of Health Solutions
Event Date: October 19, 2022
Location: El Chorro
Presenting Sponsors: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona & Circle the City
Keynote Speaker: Amy Van Dyken-Rouen
Celebration of Health Honorees: Circle the City – Community Impact Award | Arizona Burn Center, Valleywise Health – Health Equity Award | Café 27 Youth Center, Terros Health – Health Innovation Award | Denee Bex, Tumbleweed Nutrition – Outstanding Alumna Award
Dollars Raised: $65,000+
Entertainment: Devil Clefs (a capella group)
Notable Moment: The evening kicked off with several incredible interactive displays by students of the college with live demonstrations of their current research projects. Later in the evening, several other students led the program and honors, ending with an overview of the accomplishments being made at the school by Dean Deborah Helitzer.
Photos courtesy of Jon Mouer