Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

Jan. 19, 2023

‘Applause Gala’ Toasts Longtime Arizona Musicfest Leaders & Supporters

Co-Chairs Nancy Schamadan & Sharon Re

The Event: Applause Gala 2022

The Cause: Arizona Musicfest 

Event Date: December 10, 2022

Location: Scottsdale Marriott at McDowell Mountains

Co-Chairs: Nancy Schamadan & Sharon Re

Honorees: Chuck & Mary Goldthwaite | Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust

Entertainment: Peter Cincotti

Notable Moments: Following the cancellation of Arizona Musicfest’s last two annual galas due to COVID, the organization was thrilled to present its 2022 event, celebrating philanthropy and artistry. Longtime board chair Chuck Goldthwaite and his wife Mary were honored for their exemplary commitment to Musicfest. Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust was also recognized for its extraordinary support of the organization. Acclaimed pianist, singer and entertainer Peter Cincotti was the guest artist. Musicfest young artist Justin Kang also performed to highlight the organization’s commitment to providing valuable performance and scholarship opportunities for young musicians. Record fundraising was achieved through the auction, raffle and paddle raise.

Photos courtesy of Arizona Musicfest

Allan Naplan, Paul & Claudia Critchfield with Sandy & Jim Bruner
Honorees Mary & Chuck Goldthwaite
Anne & Vince Canella
Cathie & Tom Hullverson
Dr. James & Leigh Bradburn
Libby & David Robinson
Michael & Susan Rouleau
Mike & Paulette Miller
Pat & Carlene Moehn
Merle Marcus & June Barrick

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
More in: The Scene
Visit Phoenix Tech

From Frontdoors Magazine

Cover Story: Beene Town

Cover Story: Beene Town

10 Questions With… Carla Hall

10 Questions With… Carla Hall

Creating Culture: Hitting the High Notes 

Creating Culture: Hitting the High Notes 

Style Unlocked: A Whole Different Animal

Style Unlocked: A Whole Different Animal

Back to Top