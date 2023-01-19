‘Applause Gala’ Toasts Longtime Arizona Musicfest Leaders & Supporters
The Event: Applause Gala 2022
The Cause: Arizona Musicfest
Event Date: December 10, 2022
Location: Scottsdale Marriott at McDowell Mountains
Co-Chairs: Nancy Schamadan & Sharon Re
Honorees: Chuck & Mary Goldthwaite | Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust
Entertainment: Peter Cincotti
Notable Moments: Following the cancellation of Arizona Musicfest’s last two annual galas due to COVID, the organization was thrilled to present its 2022 event, celebrating philanthropy and artistry. Longtime board chair Chuck Goldthwaite and his wife Mary were honored for their exemplary commitment to Musicfest. Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust was also recognized for its extraordinary support of the organization. Acclaimed pianist, singer and entertainer Peter Cincotti was the guest artist. Musicfest young artist Justin Kang also performed to highlight the organization’s commitment to providing valuable performance and scholarship opportunities for young musicians. Record fundraising was achieved through the auction, raffle and paddle raise.
Photos courtesy of Arizona Musicfest