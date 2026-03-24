American Cancer Society Arizona Celebrates Mission With Annual “Game Changer” Gala
ACS Arizona hosted its 2026 “Game Changer” Gala, presented by Sonora Quest Laboratories/Laboratory Sciences of Arizona, on Friday, February 27, at Chateau Luxe. The evening united local philanthropists, corporate leaders, and cancer survivors to change the game against cancer.
Chairs: Sonya Engle & Rheeta Wilson–Fitzpatrick
Honorees: Bill and Laurie Eckholm, Ashley Plum of Check for a Lump, & David Price of HonorHealth
Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories/Laboratory Sciences of Arizona
Impact Sponsor: Banner MD, Anderson Cancer Center
Diamond Sponsor: Cigna
Platinum Sponsor: Adelante Healthcare
Gold Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care, Exact Sciences, Fry’s Food Stores, HonorHealth, KPMG, Optum, and Tyson Foods.
Dollars Raised: >$700k
Entertainment: Justin & The SwingBeats
Notable Moments:
The evening brought guests into the fabulous Chateau Luxe in Phoenix for a night of unforgettable stories and moving conversation. Gala Honorees, Bill and Laurie Eckholm, Ashley Plum of Check for a Lump, & David Price of HonorHealth were awarded for their commitment to cancer awareness and treatment in Arizona. The event featured a powerful story from mission speaker and prostate cancer survivor Bob Bukovec. The almost $800k raised from the event directly benefits the American Cancer Society of Arizona and its mission to “end cancer as we know it, for everyone!”