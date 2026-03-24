American Cancer Society Arizona Celebrates Mission With Annual “Game Changer” Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

David Price, ACS Game Changer Gala 2026 Honoree & Catherine Sebesta, Senior Executive Director, ACS – Arizona

ACS Arizona hosted its 2026 “Game Changer” Gala, presented by Sonora Quest Laboratories/Laboratory Sciences of Arizona, on Friday, February 27, at Chateau Luxe. The evening united local philanthropists, corporate leaders, and cancer survivors to change the game against cancer.

Chairs: Sonya Engle & Rheeta Wilson–Fitzpatrick

Honorees: Bill and Laurie Eckholm, Ashley Plum of Check for a Lump, & David Price of HonorHealth

Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories/Laboratory Sciences of Arizona

Impact Sponsor: Banner MD, Anderson Cancer Center

Diamond Sponsor: Cigna

Platinum Sponsor: Adelante Healthcare

Gold Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care, Exact Sciences, Fry’s Food Stores, HonorHealth, KPMG, Optum, and Tyson Foods.

Dollars Raised: >$700k

Entertainment: Justin & The SwingBeats

Notable Moments:

The evening brought guests into the fabulous Chateau Luxe in Phoenix for a night of unforgettable stories and moving conversation. Gala Honorees, Bill and Laurie Eckholm, Ashley Plum of Check for a Lump, & David Price of HonorHealth were awarded for their commitment to cancer awareness and treatment in Arizona. The event featured a powerful story from mission speaker and prostate cancer survivor Bob Bukovec. The almost $800k raised from the event directly benefits the American Cancer Society of Arizona and its mission to “end cancer as we know it, for everyone!”

David Price, ACS Game Changer Gala 2026 Honoree & Catherine Sebesta, Senior Executive Director, ACS – Arizona

Sonya Engle & Rheeta Wilson–Fitzpatrick, ACS Arizona Game Changer Gala Co-Chairs

Gina & Mike Bowers

Vicki & Pedro Cons

Randy & Shawna Warner & Jennifer & Bob Bukovec

Monique Porras-Mason, Renee Padilla, & Vanessa Ramirez

Lena Spottleson, Shawna Reed, Sonya Engle, Monique Porras-Mason, Heather Lennon, Ashley Plum, and Jessica Luebke

Dr. Bhavika Patel & Runjan Jain

Bob Bukovec, ACS Arizona Game Changer Gala Mission Speaker

Ashley Plum, ACS Arizona Game Changer 2026 Honoree & Catherine Sebesta, Senior Executive Director, ACS – Arizona

Bill & Laurie Eckholm, ACS Game Changer Gala 2026 Honorees & Catherine Sebesta, Senior Executive Director, ACS – Arizona

Justin & The SwingBeats





















