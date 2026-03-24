| March 24, 2026

American Cancer Society Arizona Celebrates Mission With Annual “Game Changer” Gala

BY Frontdoors Media

David Price, ACS Game Changer Gala 2026 Honoree & Catherine Sebesta, Senior Executive Director, ACS – Arizona

ACS Arizona hosted its 2026 “Game Changer” Gala, presented by Sonora Quest Laboratories/Laboratory Sciences of Arizona, on Friday, February 27, at Chateau Luxe. The evening united local philanthropists, corporate leaders, and cancer survivors to change the game against cancer.

Chairs: Sonya Engle & Rheeta Wilson–Fitzpatrick

Honorees: Bill and Laurie Eckholm, Ashley Plum of Check for a Lump, & David Price of HonorHealth

Presenting Sponsor: Sonora Quest Laboratories/Laboratory Sciences of Arizona

Impact Sponsor: Banner MD, Anderson Cancer Center

Diamond Sponsor: Cigna

Platinum Sponsor: Adelante Healthcare

Gold Sponsors: Arizona Center for Cancer Care, Exact Sciences, Fry’s Food Stores, HonorHealth, KPMG, Optum, and Tyson Foods.

Dollars Raised: >$700k

Entertainment: Justin & The SwingBeats

Notable Moments:

The evening brought guests into the fabulous Chateau Luxe in Phoenix for a night of unforgettable stories and moving conversation. Gala Honorees, Bill and Laurie Eckholm, Ashley Plum of Check for a Lump, & David Price of HonorHealth were awarded for their commitment to cancer awareness and treatment in Arizona. The event featured a powerful story from mission speaker and prostate cancer survivor Bob Bukovec. The almost $800k raised from the event directly benefits the American Cancer Society of Arizona and its mission to “end cancer as we know it, for everyone!”

The Scene
Frontdoors Media
Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.